Travis Kalanick

Follow These 3 Tips to Keep Bad Habits From Destroying Your Business
Habits

Follow These 3 Tips to Keep Bad Habits From Destroying Your Business

Curb your bad habits to avoid losing exorbitant amounts of money, burning bridges and experiencing success just to watch it evaporate.
Kerry Goyette | 5 min read
16 Weird Things We've Learned About Uber's Billionaire Co-Founder Travis Kalanick

16 Weird Things We've Learned About Uber's Billionaire Co-Founder Travis Kalanick

The frugal billionaire recently inked a deal for a $36.4 million penthouse in New York City.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Has Just Revealed His Second Act

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick Has Just Revealed His Second Act

The co-founder of the ride-hailing company revealed his new job on Twitter.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Facebook's Brand Is Becoming the Uber of Social Media, and That's Not a Good Thing

Facebook's Brand Is Becoming the Uber of Social Media, and That's Not a Good Thing

Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg have squandered the public's good will by downplaying just how compromised the platform was during the 2016 election.
Peter Page | 6 min read
15 Absolutely Crazy Things That Have Come Out of the Uber vs. Alphabet Trial

15 Absolutely Crazy Things That Have Come Out of the Uber vs. Alphabet Trial

Deliberation over whether to show a clip from the movie 'Wall Street,' an explanation of what the phrase 'jam sesh' means and more.
Lydia Belanger | 10 min read

More From This Topic

Travis Kalanick's Downfall Shows How Necessary Accountability Is to Strong Leadership
Uber

Travis Kalanick's Downfall Shows How Necessary Accountability Is to Strong Leadership

A new look behind the scenes at the ousting of the former Uber CEO reveals a universal truth about what is required to run a successful company.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
The Normalization of Mean Leaders: A Recipe for Disaster.
Leadership

The Normalization of Mean Leaders: A Recipe for Disaster.

Few people other than venture capitalists see predatory behavior and toxic narcissism as leadership qualities worth investing in.
Mark Lipton | 8 min read
Pivot to the Future: How to Change the Course of a Floundering Company in 3 Easy Steps
Uber

Pivot to the Future: How to Change the Course of a Floundering Company in 3 Easy Steps

Next time, you text Uber for a ride, consider that there's a new boss in town: Dara Khosrowshahi. Can he really change Uber?
Mario Moussa and Derek Newberry | 8 min read
A New CEO May Improve Uber's Tarnished Brand, but It Should Never Have Needed Brand Rehab in the First Place
Brand Reputation

A New CEO May Improve Uber's Tarnished Brand, but It Should Never Have Needed Brand Rehab in the First Place

Ousted CEO Travis Kalanick provides lessons on avoiding brand self-destruction.
Seth Price | 5 min read
Fired Engineer's Texts With Former Uber CEO Reveals Plan to Take on Elon Musk and Hopes to 'Take Over the World'
Uber

Fired Engineer's Texts With Former Uber CEO Reveals Plan to Take on Elon Musk and Hopes to 'Take Over the World'

Approximately 400 text messages between former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and former Uber and Waymo engineer Anthony Levandowski were released in a recent court filing.
Caroline Cakebread | 3 min read
Just Who Has the Right Skills to Turn Uber Around?
Uber

Just Who Has the Right Skills to Turn Uber Around?

Experts says that communication and a capacity for empathy is a good place to start.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
The Problem With the Administration's Admiration for Ayn Rand
Entrepreneurs

The Problem With the Administration's Admiration for Ayn Rand

And how that scenario can teach entrepreneurs about what not to do when running a successful startup.
Mario Moussa and Derek Newberry | 6 min read
4 Things Brands Should Learn From Uber's Upheaval
Uber

4 Things Brands Should Learn From Uber's Upheaval

Amid Uber's leadership changes, here are the key takeaways for brands going through similar challenging transitions.
Travis York | 7 min read
The Rise and Fall of Uber and Travis Kalanick
Uber

The Rise and Fall of Uber and Travis Kalanick

From hard-charging rapid growth to constant damage control. What will the company's next chapter look like?
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
Why Travis Kalanick's Ouster Is an Uber Disaster
Uber

Why Travis Kalanick's Ouster Is an Uber Disaster

Pushing out the founding CEO in the midst of an existential crisis is a huge misstep.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read