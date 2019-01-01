There are no Videos in your queue.
Trends 2014
Luxury Brands
The global nouveau riche aren't wedded to old money brands and that's creating big opportunities for niche status symbols.
No one knows the future but, sometimes, you can make a very educated guess where things are headed.
Pssst. Come a little closer. Let's dish about Secret, Silicon Valley's hottest and most liberating gossip mill.
Dell's Entrepreneur in Residence Ingrid Vanderveldt offers her view of trends that are going to take the main stage in 2014.
Here's advertising agency powerhouse JWT's annual list of what's going to be on the top of everyone's tongue this year.
Growth Strategies
Entrepreneurs and business owners are planning to get rid of old technology and hit the gym more. What are your New Year's Resolutions?
Franchises
The National Restaurant Association predicts the rise of nutrition, pickling and dessert mashups in 2014, as chefs deem bacon 'yesterday's news.'
Technology
The creation of Entrepreneur's December issue.
Social Media
Increasingly, brands are marketing themselves via short-form social media.
Technology
Cookbooks' resurgence in popularity reflects a broadening of our food culture, spurred by the rise of food TV.
Finance
No idea, no problem. Platforms like Upstart and Pave allow entrepreneurs to crowdfund from accredited investors in exchange for a small cut of their future incomes.
Technology
Unemployed and living with their parents, Millennials can't get no satisfaction.
Starting a Business
With global events, a rising middle class and major investment opportunities, all eyes are on Brazil.
Growth Strategies
Country music's crossover appeal is spurring interest in western apparel.
Growth Strategies
Companies like Birchbox and Bitters + Bottles illustrate the benefits of subscription services: recurring revenue and deep customer relationships.
