Trends 2019

4 Sales Trends That Will Reshape the Selling Process in 2019
Sales Strategies

4 Sales Trends That Will Reshape the Selling Process in 2019

You need to understand your lead's psyche and get to know them in order to craft a pitch that resonates and is relatable. That's where contact enrichment comes in
Sidharth Malik | 4 min read
Sidharth Malik | 4 min read
2019 is Expected to Bring Some Light to the Real Estate Space (Infographic)

2019 is Expected to Bring Some Light to the Real Estate Space (Infographic)

Residential prices are expected to remain contained, observes the Real Estate Sentiment Index
Aastha Singal | 2 min read
Aastha Singal | 2 min read
Top 5 Trends Ad Intelligence to Look Forward in 2019

Top 5 Trends Ad Intelligence to Look Forward in 2019

Ad Intelligence growth is bound to be seen in 2019
Sumit Ghosh | 7 min read
Sumit Ghosh | 7 min read
Technology in the Payments Space: Trends for 2019 and Beyond

Technology in the Payments Space: Trends for 2019 and Beyond

Digital payments are projected to contribute all of 15per cent to the country's GDP by the year 2020
Kumar Abhishek | 3 min read
Kumar Abhishek | 3 min read