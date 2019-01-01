Trep culture

My Queue

Applying What I Learned in Corporate Finance Improved My Startup's Culture
The button-down corporate world knows a lot about how to make a business work for the long term.
Jilliene Helman | 5 min read
Don't Process Entrepreneurship Out of Your Startup

Growth and success are great until, without knowing how it happened, the character of your startup has completely changed.
Joel Basgall | 4 min read
Stay Connected to Home While Traveling with Internet Radio

From baseball games to traffic reports and local music, streaming radio can bring the world to you, no matter where you are.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 5 min read
Why Bend, Ore., Is the Next Big City for Entrepreneurship

Bend, Ore., offers serious benefits to small businesses and entrepreneurs, including growth rate, investment, government perks and lifestyle balance.
Bruce Schoenfeld | 11 min read
Respect, Power, Family Pride: How Do You Define Success?

Every entrepreneur wants to be successful, but the results of our popular Facebook poll reveal that's where our similarities end.
Teri Evans

10 Buzzwords You Need to Know
A primer on the latest business lingo.