Trep mindset

Your First Year in Business Is Mostly About Surviving

Stress, self doubt and temptation -- and the odd gamboling deer -- will leap into your path as your business hurtles down the road during those first 12 months. Here's how to keep your hands on the wheel.
Jacob Warwick | 6 min read
This 1 Strategy Can Transform Your Business

Ever compared yourself, as an entrepreneur, to the Spanish explorer Hernando Cortés? Maybe you should start.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
What A Kentucky Derby Darkhorse Can Teach Us About Adversity

Patch, the one-eyed contender, taught us that you don't have to win a championship to be a champion.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Why You Need to Maintain an Offensive Mindset, in Business as Well as Lacrosse

Offense hasn't remained just a lacrosse position for this entrepreneur; it's become the lens through which he views the world.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
How to Make Good Habits Stick

The late Stephen Covey taught us the '7 Habits,' but new habits are hard to master. Here are 3 tips to make the process much easier.
Nadia Goodman

4 Simple Steps to a More Productive Mindset

You can achieve more when you've developed a productive daily routine.
Jason Womack | 4 min read
Why Future Orientation Is the Most Important Part of Entrepreneurial Thinking

Simply having a map doesn't mean you'll even start a journey -- which is why connecting personal action to outcome is essential.
Amy Rosen | 4 min read
Money -- Even Lots and Lots of Money -- Can't Buy You Happiness

There are reasons why so many people who get rich quick suffer from depression, guilt, stress and social isolation.
John Brubaker | 4 min read
Why Good Enough Isn't Nearly Enough

Don't strive for done, strive for perfect -- because when we strive for perfect, we usually will land upon excellence.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Must Fight Mediocrity

The partial-reinforcement extinction effect is a real threat, which is why it's up to competitive business people to keep standards high.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
How Accessibility and Connection Separate the Best From the Rest

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and MSU football strength coach Ken Mannie are beyond successful -- because they are accessible. Here's what you can learn from them.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
Why the Most Successful People Have the Most Haters

Rolling Stone hated Led Zeppelin. Gene Siskel hated The Silence of the Lambs. The more people who hate Donald Trump, the higher his numbers go in the polls. See where this is going?
John Brubaker | 6 min read
How Blowing a Whistle at 3 a.m. Meant Big Business for One Referee

Sometimes, all it takes is waking up 400 people in the middle of the night to launch your product to success. Here's how you can make customers stand up and pay attention.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Be Like Eric Church. Focus on Your First Few Fanatics for a Big-Time Payoff.

The country singer hit pay-dirt when he secretly released his new album to his fan club members first. You should run your business the same way.
John Brubaker | 6 min read
Entrepreneurs Should Watch Out for Cognitive Biases and the Curse of Knowledge

Understanding the tricks that the mind plays on you is essential in business.
Yair Harel | 9 min read