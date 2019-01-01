There are no Videos in your queue.
Trep mindset
First Year
Stress, self doubt and temptation -- and the odd gamboling deer -- will leap into your path as your business hurtles down the road during those first 12 months. Here's how to keep your hands on the wheel.
Ever compared yourself, as an entrepreneur, to the Spanish explorer Hernando Cortés? Maybe you should start.
Patch, the one-eyed contender, taught us that you don't have to win a championship to be a champion.
Offense hasn't remained just a lacrosse position for this entrepreneur; it's become the lens through which he views the world.
The late Stephen Covey taught us the '7 Habits,' but new habits are hard to master. Here are 3 tips to make the process much easier.
More From This Topic
Productivity
You can achieve more when you've developed a productive daily routine.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Simply having a map doesn't mean you'll even start a journey -- which is why connecting personal action to outcome is essential.
Entrepreneur Mindset
There are reasons why so many people who get rich quick suffer from depression, guilt, stress and social isolation.
High Performance
Don't strive for done, strive for perfect -- because when we strive for perfect, we usually will land upon excellence.
Entrepreneur Mindset
The partial-reinforcement extinction effect is a real threat, which is why it's up to competitive business people to keep standards high.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and MSU football strength coach Ken Mannie are beyond successful -- because they are accessible. Here's what you can learn from them.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Rolling Stone hated Led Zeppelin. Gene Siskel hated The Silence of the Lambs. The more people who hate Donald Trump, the higher his numbers go in the polls. See where this is going?
Product Launch
Sometimes, all it takes is waking up 400 people in the middle of the night to launch your product to success. Here's how you can make customers stand up and pay attention.
Sales Strategies
The country singer hit pay-dirt when he secretly released his new album to his fan club members first. You should run your business the same way.
Trep psychology
Understanding the tricks that the mind plays on you is essential in business.
