Trep Talk

Trep Talk

Forget Practical Choices. To Live Your Best Life, Make Happy Choices.
Trep Talk

Forget Practical Choices. To Live Your Best Life, Make Happy Choices.

Kevin Roberts, the global CEO of advertising powerhouse Saatchi & Saatchi, came from humble beginnings. Here, he shares his secrets to success.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
How Cheezburger Founder Ben Huh Rebounded After Hitting Rock Bottom

How Cheezburger Founder Ben Huh Rebounded After Hitting Rock Bottom

In 2001, Cheezburger founder Ben Huh hit a low point, having had to close his 18-month-old startup. In this video, Huh chats with us about how a shift in perspective helped him gain a new outlook on life.
Andrea Huspeni | 4 min read
Regulation Jiu-Jitsu: How These Two Ladies Made an Illegal Business Legal

Regulation Jiu-Jitsu: How These Two Ladies Made an Illegal Business Legal

Co-founders Christina Ha and Emilie Legrand knew that opening a cat cafe in New York City was going to violate regulations. That didn't stop them.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
For This Entrepreneur, Helping Women Around the World Find Their Voice Meant Finding Her Own

For This Entrepreneur, Helping Women Around the World Find Their Voice Meant Finding Her Own

Tammy Tibbetts has helped hundreds of girls around the world get access to education, and thereby, find their voice in society. First, though, she had to find her own voice.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Why Ben Picked Jerry

Why Ben Picked Jerry

Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield launched the legendary ice-cream brand Ben & Jerry's in 1978. And they're still friends today.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read

Trep Talk

Think Like A Startup: Look for Ideas Everywhere, Be Decisive.
Trep Talk

Think Like A Startup: Look for Ideas Everywhere, Be Decisive.

There is no time for bureaucracy in a young company looking to innovate in a legacy industry. Normal CEO and founder Nikki Kaufman explains her philosophy of accepting ideas from everywhere.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Trep Talk

Normal CEO: Culture Isn't Defined by How Much Green Juice You Stock
Trep Talk

Normal CEO: Culture Isn't Defined by How Much Green Juice You Stock

Before launching the 3-D printed earphone startup Normal, Nikki Kaufman was in charge of people and culture at product invention company Quirky. Watch for her best advice on pulling a team together.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Trep Talk

Dig Inn Founder: 'I Wouldn't Let People Tell You That You Can't Do Things'
Trep Talk

Dig Inn Founder: 'I Wouldn't Let People Tell You That You Can't Do Things'

To keep prices low and be able to expand its model, this farm-to-table eatery will have to continue to reinvent the restaurant supply chain.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Trep Talk

Why This Entrepreneur Launched in Record Time, But Kept Her Company a Secret Until Blastoff
Trep Talk

Why This Entrepreneur Launched in Record Time, But Kept Her Company a Secret Until Blastoff

Normal Founder Nikki Kaufman went from having an idea for a 3-D printed earphone company to opening the doors of her flagship store in New York City in less than a year.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Trep Talk

Tasty Turnaround: How Restaurant Chain Dig Inn Wants to Change the Way America Eats
Trep Talk

Tasty Turnaround: How Restaurant Chain Dig Inn Wants to Change the Way America Eats

Adam Eskin took over a gym-rat focused food chain and has turned it into a farm-to-table restaurant with nine locations and counting.
Catherine Clifford | 7 min read
Young Influencers

How to Grow Your Art Into a Business: Move Beyond the One-Off Model
Young Influencers

How to Grow Your Art Into a Business: Move Beyond the One-Off Model

Jessica Banks, the founder of RockPaperRobot, a kinetic furniture business, explains how she has transitioned from artist to entrepreneur.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Young Influentials

Lessons from a Food-Tech Startup: Big Data Isn't Just a Buzzword -- It Can Be Your Secret Weapon
Young Influentials

Lessons from a Food-Tech Startup: Big Data Isn't Just a Buzzword -- It Can Be Your Secret Weapon

Pop-up meal company Dinner Lab owes its blockbuster success to its savvy analysis of information from its consumers.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Young Influentials

How A Brooklyn Co-Working Space Is Looking to Compete on the Global-Manufacturing Stage
Young Influentials

How A Brooklyn Co-Working Space Is Looking to Compete on the Global-Manufacturing Stage

Marcel Botha, an entrepreneur working out of an innovative co-working space in Brooklyn, talks about how he was able to rapidly prototype an ergonomically designed baby spoon thanks to 3-D printing technology.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read
Trep Talk

The Founder of Dinner Lab On How to Manage the Unsexy Side of Rapid Expansion
Trep Talk

The Founder of Dinner Lab On How to Manage the Unsexy Side of Rapid Expansion

Pop-up dining startup Dinner Lab was hiring new employees every five days in its early growth phase.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
Restaurants

This New Orleans Food-Tech Startup Is Turning the Tables on the Restaurant Industry
Restaurants

This New Orleans Food-Tech Startup Is Turning the Tables on the Restaurant Industry

New Orleans-based meal-experience company Dinner Lab depends on participants giving their honest feedback on every course.
Catherine Clifford | 6 min read