My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

TrepLabs

Write an App Store Description That Excites With These 5 Tips
Mobile Apps

Write an App Store Description That Excites With These 5 Tips

Here are a few tips that will help you write a description for your mobile app that has the potential to hook users into downloading.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
3 Factors That Could Limit The Growth Of Your Mobile-App Startup

3 Factors That Could Limit The Growth Of Your Mobile-App Startup

Mistakes are bound to happen, but these can totally be avoided.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
5 Pieces of Bad Advice You Should Ignore If You Want Your App to Succeed

5 Pieces of Bad Advice You Should Ignore If You Want Your App to Succeed

Should you build a business plan or seek patent protection for your app?
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
5 Development Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Mobile App

5 Development Mistakes That Can Destroy Your Mobile App

Use these helpful tips to navigate the treacherous waters of app development.
Himanshu Sareen | 6 min read
3 Effective Channels for Marketing Your Mobile App

3 Effective Channels for Marketing Your Mobile App

These avenues bring in predictability in growth and user acquisition.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read

More From This Topic

5 Landing Page Must-Haves to Boost App Downloads
Online Marketing

5 Landing Page Must-Haves to Boost App Downloads

When someone finds your webpage online, make sure it contains all these elements to turn them into a customer.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
22 Quotes to Inspire Your Marketing Efforts
Marketing

22 Quotes to Inspire Your Marketing Efforts

Getting the word out to the right customers is one of the toughest parts of running a business. Let these experts' words fuel you.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
6 Techniques to Effectively Gamify a Mobile App
Mobile Apps

6 Techniques to Effectively Gamify a Mobile App

Incentivizing users with rewards can keep them coming back and spreading the word, but only if you set it up correctly.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
7 Resources That Can Help You Create a Stunning Mobile App Design
Mobile Apps

7 Resources That Can Help You Create a Stunning Mobile App Design

If you want to be competitive, your product better look great and be intuitive.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
11 Helpful Tools for Every Step of Building a Mobile App
Mobile Apps

11 Helpful Tools for Every Step of Building a Mobile App

Building an app requires that you have the right tools to deliver efficiently on every aspect of its life cycle.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
Responsive Website or Mobile App: Do You Need Both?
Mobile

Responsive Website or Mobile App: Do You Need Both?

Surely, both platforms offer benefits, but should one be prioritized over the other?
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
User Experience is Integral to Winning App Design
Apps

User Experience is Integral to Winning App Design

It may seem obvious, but the easier and more useful your app is, the more likely it will be a success.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
Reports of the Demise of New Successful Apps Are Greatly Exaggerated
Starting a Business

Reports of the Demise of New Successful Apps Are Greatly Exaggerated

Don't be dissuaded from jumping into app development. Just like any other business, it's all about building a better product.
Rahul Varshneya | 4 min read
7 Ways to Leverage an App's Press Coverage with Investors
Finance

7 Ways to Leverage an App's Press Coverage with Investors

If you've already scored some good media coverage, use it to your benefit when trying to score funding.
Zach Cutler | 3 min read
6 Common Traits of the Biggest Apps
Apps

6 Common Traits of the Biggest Apps

If you want to make it in the mobile app business, follow the examples of what works and sits atop the charts.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
TrepLabs

The TrepLabs column puts little-known but notable apps and their makers in the spotlight each week. For more information on how to become a TrepLabs app, go to TrepLabs.com/apply, and to contribute to the discussion surrounding these apps, Tweet us @TrepLabs.