Triunfo

autoestima

¡Sin miedo al éxito! 10 actividades para ser una persona más segura

La autoconfianza es como un músculo que hay que estar ejercitando constantemente. Hay acciones diarias que te darán el "empujón" que necesitas.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
21 cosas que no preocupan a las personas exitosas

Ganar miles de dólares y tener siempre la razón no son cosas que angustien a empresarios de la talla de Steve Jobs o Bill Gates.
Sujan Patel | 5 min read
5 tips para quienes se creen especiales

De niño Steve Jobs lloró porque sus padres biológicos lo dieron en adopción. Pasó su vida demostrando que era importante.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read