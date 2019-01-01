There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Triunfo
autoestima
La autoconfianza es como un músculo que hay que estar ejercitando constantemente. Hay acciones diarias que te darán el "empujón" que necesitas.
Ganar miles de dólares y tener siempre la razón no son cosas que angustien a empresarios de la talla de Steve Jobs o Bill Gates.
De niño Steve Jobs lloró porque sus padres biológicos lo dieron en adopción. Pasó su vida demostrando que era importante.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?