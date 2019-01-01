My Queue

Trivia

Here Are the Origins of 10 Tech Terms You Use Every Day
Did you know that Thomas Edison used the term 'bug'?
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
15 Surprising Facts About Wikipedia

Today, there are more than 32.5 million Wikipedians in the world.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
22 McDonald's Facts That May Surprise You

Did you know a chicken nugget once sold on eBay for $8,100?
Grace Reader | 6 min read
13 Pivotal Internet Moments That Forever Changed How We Live, Work and Play

From indexing the web to breaking it, here are the online moments that changed everything.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 11 min read
Oops, IOU? How the World's First Modern Credit Card Was Invented.

The scrappy entrepreneur who created the credit card, as legend has it, might have experienced an embarrassing situation that led to inspiration.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read

The Seriously Unsexy Origins of the Graham Cracker
The dry, plain crackers were invented to cool certain urges. You know the ones.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The surprising story of how Silly Putty accidentally sprang from a wartime dilemma.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
In which we unzip the up-and-down origins of the little mechanical wonder that keeps your pants from falling down.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read