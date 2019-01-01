There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Trivia
Technology
Did you know that Thomas Edison used the term 'bug'?
Today, there are more than 32.5 million Wikipedians in the world.
Did you know a chicken nugget once sold on eBay for $8,100?
From indexing the web to breaking it, here are the online moments that changed everything.
The scrappy entrepreneur who created the credit card, as legend has it, might have experienced an embarrassing situation that led to inspiration.
More From This Topic
Who Knew?
The dry, plain crackers were invented to cool certain urges. You know the ones.
Who Knew?
The surprising story of how Silly Putty accidentally sprang from a wartime dilemma.
Who Knew?
In which we unzip the up-and-down origins of the little mechanical wonder that keeps your pants from falling down.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?