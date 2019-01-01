My Queue

Trucks

Ford Is Developing a Fully Electric F-Series Pickup Truck
Ford Is Developing a Fully Electric F-Series Pickup Truck

The automaker didn't clarify when or where the electric model will arrive.
Mariella Moon | 2 min read
Tesla's New Semi Could Change Shipping As We Know It

Tesla's New Semi Could Change Shipping As We Know It

Tesla is shaking up logistics world with its semiautonomous truck.
Jake Rheude | 4 min read
Truck Carrying Takata Air Bag Inflators Explodes in U.S., Killing One

Truck Carrying Takata Air Bag Inflators Explodes in U.S., Killing One

Local media reports said the driver of the truck was a 20-year-old man who, along with a passenger, were able to escape from the truck before it exploded.
Reuters | 3 min read
Spooked by Self-Driving Cars? Get a Load of Daimler's Awesome Autonomous Big Rig.

Spooked by Self-Driving Cars? Get a Load of Daimler's Awesome Autonomous Big Rig.

Truck yeah. Daimler went big, bold and driverless last night, debuting America's first street-legal self-driving commercial freightliner on the Hoover Dam.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Entrepreneurs Are Working to Uber-fy the Trucking Industry.

Entrepreneurs Are Working to Uber-fy the Trucking Industry.

Venice, Calif.-based Cargomatic, an app that connects local shippers with local truckers, just raised $8 million in VC funding.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read

How Telematics Has Completely Revolutionized the Management of Fleet Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles

How Telematics Has Completely Revolutionized the Management of Fleet Vehicles

A glance at UPS shows how they do it better than anyone, and how you can streamline the operation of your own company vehicles.
Michael Frank | 3 min read
10 Ways to Slash Your Business's Gas Costs
Finance

10 Ways to Slash Your Business's Gas Costs

Fuel prices are forecast to hit an all-time high this year. Here are some strategies for keeping your transportation costs in check.
Carol Tice
How to Write Off Your Car or Truck for Business
Growth Strategies

How to Write Off Your Car or Truck for Business

It's tax season -- time to ponder that annual conundrum: How much of my vehicle usage can I claim as a business expense?
Christopher Hann | 3 min read
What Cars Are Boomers Buying?

What Cars Are Boomers Buying?

Forget oversized SUVs. The bestselling 2011 cars reflect an increasingly practical streak among middle-aged consumers.
Patrick J. Kiger | 3 min read
How to Buy a Fleet Vehicle for Your Business

How to Buy a Fleet Vehicle for Your Business

Looking for a deal on cars, vans or trucks? If you need to buy in bulk, you may be able to arrange 'preferred pricing.'
2 min read