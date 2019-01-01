My Queue

True grit

7 Keys to Developing Resilience
Resilience

7 Keys to Developing Resilience

Smart, resilient people will always surpass geniuses who quit.
Sherrie Campbell | 7 min read
Feel Like Quitting? These 9 Women Prove Grit Can Lead You to Massive Success.

When life knocks you down, true grit is a quality that sustains you.
Carolyn Sun | 10 min read
What African Entrepreneurs Can Teach Us About Overcoming Challenges

These startups don't need paternalistic "saving" but, rather, supportive ecosystems and institutions.
Daniel Myatt and Chris Kasali | 7 min read
This 25-Year Old Found Success When He Started Helping Others Succeed

Three years ago Scott Oldford was deeply in debt. When he shifted focus from himself to serving his audience, everything changed for the better.
Gene Hammett | 6 min read
Navigating the 3 Great Challenges of Entrepreneurship

How you navigate in the trenches of business will determine your success.
Karima Mariama-Arthur | 3 min read

Former U.S. Military Commander Compares His Rise in the Ranks to an Endurance Race
Former U.S. Military Commander Compares His Rise in the Ranks to an Endurance Race

Erin Schultz | 2 min read
10 Tips to Help You Go From Grit to Great
10 Tips to Help You Go From Grit to Great

Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
Why Every Leader Needs Mental Toughness
Leadership Qualities

Why Every Leader Needs Mental Toughness

Karima Mariama-Arthur | 5 min read