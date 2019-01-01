My Queue

Buying a Rival: Zillow CEO Talks Trulia Deal, Integration and Layoffs
Acquisitions

Zillow has completed its $2.5 billion acquisition of online real estate rival Trulia.
Dan Primack | 4 min read
Zillow to Acquire Chief Competitor Trulia in $3.5 Billion Deal

Following a six-week courtship, two mega real-estate listings websites are joining forces to create a colossal database of digital listings.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read