Truth

Communication

It's harder to tell a convincing lie than speak an unpleasant truth.
Deep Patel | 9 min read
4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From the Wisdom of Charlie Munger

Millions of people pay close attention to what Warren Buffett has to say. This is who Buffett listens to.
Manish Dudharejia | 7 min read
6 False Advertising Scandals You Can Learn From

Don't stretch the truth the way Volkswagen, New Balance, Airborne, Splenda, Rice Krispies and Red Bull did.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
How to Be a Human Lie Detector (Infographic)

Here's how you can learn if someone isn't telling the truth.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Take a Lesson From the Wright Brothers When Faced With Bad News in Business

Instead of shooting the messenger, here's a better way to react when faced with problems in business.
Andrew D. Wittman | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The Importance of Integrity: Now More Than Ever
Integrity

Keeping your word to yourself and others makes you exactly the kind of entrepreneur people want to do business with.
Nick Unsworth | 4 min read
To Thrive in an Uncertain Future, You Can't Be Afraid to Tell the Truth
Leadership

Faith Popcorn has been helping companies see what trends they will come up against for more than 40 years.
Nina Zipkin | 7 min read
Why the Truth Is So Important to Your Business
Truth

The first side is when we speak the truth and the other side is when others speak the truth to us.
David Meltzer | 3 min read
The Best 10 Life Lessons I Learned by Running My Own Business
Starting a Business

Starting a business is almost worth it just for what it teaches you about life, and yourself.
Shannon Kaiser | 5 min read
How Going to Jail Changed This Franchisor's Outlook -- And Helped Him Rake in $42 Million
Franchises

Pat Swisher was a brash young franchise titan until a stretch in federal prison changed the way he thought about business.
Greg Lacour | 9 min read
Rethinking Sales and Marketing in the 'Post-Truth' Era
Truth

In the Post-Truth Era, you might be wondering, "Will I need to be even more liberal in my treatment of 'the truth' to compete?"
Tomer Shiran | 6 min read
Want My Business? Don't Lie to Me.
Honesty

The quickest way to make this millionaire's blacklist is to make something up when establishing a connection.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
Getting Employees to Tell the Whole Truth When You Need to Hear It
Employee Morale

Only strong leadership will convince your team they can tell you problems without being blamed for them.
Brian T. Anderson | 5 min read
10 Fundamental Truths That Will Change Your Life
Lifestyle

You can achieve amazing things if you stay focused on the right things.
Travis Bradberry | 8 min read
7 Quotes About Leadership From Walter Cronkite
Leadership

Here are insights from the iconic anchorman, who would have turned 100 today.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read