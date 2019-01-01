My Queue

ციფრული

4 რჩევა ციფრული პროდუქტის შესაქმნელად, რომელიც დიდ მოგებას მოგიტანთ
როგორ დავიწყოთ ბიზნესი

4 რჩევა ციფრული პროდუქტის შესაქმნელად, რომელიც დიდ მოგებას მოგიტანთ

მას ნივთის ფორმა არ აქვს და შესაბამისად, არც მისი დამუშავება იქნება ძვირი, თუმცა „ციფრული პროდუქტი" - ელექტრონული წიგნი იქნება თუ აუდიო, ბევრ ფულს მოგიტანთ
სეიდ ბალხი | 4 min read
მომავლის 10 სოციალური მედიატენდენცია

მომავლის 10 სოციალური მედიატენდენცია

ძლიერდება და ფეხს იკიდებს ის ძლიერი სოციალური მედიატენდენციები, რომლებიც გავლენას ახდენს როგორც მომხმარებელზე, ისე ბრენდებზე
დიფ პატელი | 1 min read
ციფრული ექიმი

ციფრული ექიმი

19 წლის სტუდენტის ინოვაციური სტარტაპის გლობალური პერსპექტივა
ხატია გელოვანი | 1 min read
საქართველო და დიჯიტალიზაცია

საქართველო და დიჯიტალიზაცია

კერძო სექტორის ახალი მიდგომა არა მარტო შემოსავლებს ზრდის, არამედ ქმნის ათასობით ახალ სამუშაო ადგილს და ზრდის ეკონომიკის ციფრულ სექტორს
გიორგი ბაქრაძე, ლევან მიქელაძე | 4 min read