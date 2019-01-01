There are no Videos in your queue.
Yahoo said earlier in the month it took a $230 million impairment charge related to Tumblr and was considering strategic alternatives for its core internet business.
The embattled CEO announced her daughters' arrival on Tumblr.
More than two billion images are posted online every day, creating new opportunities for companies looking to significantly expand their reach.
Tumblr takes a blog-plus-the-kitchen-sink approach to storytelling, meaning brands have the flexibility to create their own template and engage with fans in ways that best suit their mission.
If you want to reach new audiences, especially those valued millennials, look into these options.
The recurring rumors, floated again today by Techcrunch, could mark a bid by Yahoo to ramp up its mobile prowess.
Find out how this restaurant chain was able to go viral with one of the most unique social-media strategy in the business.
For example, as you are reading through Facebook, you can press "j" to get to the next post.
Marketing your first book, a new product or a catchy feature? Build an online following first. Say, you could even spread the word via rappers.
The Creatrs Network would give marketers access to the kind of content that is already resonating among Tumblr's 420 million total users.
Of all the stories we wrote this year that examined social-media trends and advice, these were the ones you liked best.
The growing social platform has added action buttons to posts from four partners, including Etsy and Kickstarter.
Tumblr Founder David Karp envisions a more aspirational approach on par with the great television and print campaigns of yore.
Video posts are now growing twice as fast as photo posts on Tumblr. On Thursday, the company revamps its product to be more video-centric.
The 8-year-old San Francisco startup Brightroll helps leading brands target their video ads for the web's biggest video publishers.
