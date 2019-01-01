My Queue

Turnaround Strategies

5 Steps to Create an Idea-Generating Culture
Ideas

5 Steps to Create an Idea-Generating Culture

No matter where you are as a business, you'll need a culture that you can rely on to generate innovative ideas.
Risto Siilasmaa | 5 min read
What Any Company Can Learn From Twitter's Comeback

What Any Company Can Learn From Twitter's Comeback

Twitter's unexpected return to growth provides lessons for every entrepreneur.
John Rampton | 6 min read
This Cosmetics Company CEO Turned a $1 Million Packaging Fail into Quadrupled Sales. Here's How.

This Cosmetics Company CEO Turned a $1 Million Packaging Fail into Quadrupled Sales. Here's How.

Carisa Janes, founder and CEO of Hourglass Cosmetics, had to pull more than 10,000 units of foundation off Sephora's shelves in 2012. She went into fix-it mode and turned things around.
Hayden Field | 6 min read
How One of America's Most Beloved Toy Makers Rebounded From Near Death

How One of America's Most Beloved Toy Makers Rebounded From Near Death

Wham-O created the Frisbee, Slip 'N Slide and more. Then it fell into disrepair -- until a new leader came along.
Joe Keohane | 15+ min read
Why a Turnaround at Toys R Us Will Tank

Why a Turnaround at Toys R Us Will Tank

Without an effort to transform its brand story, Toys R Us is another retail example of too little, too late.
Dave Sutton | 6 min read

More From This Topic

5 Business Fundamentals That Helped Me Turn a Company Near Bankruptcy Into One Generating $160 Million in Sales
Turnaround Strategies

5 Business Fundamentals That Helped Me Turn a Company Near Bankruptcy Into One Generating $160 Million in Sales

Using them will make your journey to greatness far less volatile than it needs to be.
Jon Isaac | 5 min read
The 5 Greatest Lessons I Learned Working With Steve Jobs During the Apple Turnaround
Turnaround Strategies

The 5 Greatest Lessons I Learned Working With Steve Jobs During the Apple Turnaround

If you're ever given the opportunity to help turn an ailing company around, don't listen to the naysayers. Stick around -- and learn.
William Hall | 5 min read
The Case for Hiring a Re-Founder Before You Pull the Plug on Your Startup
Pivots

The Case for Hiring a Re-Founder Before You Pull the Plug on Your Startup

Founders pursuing their romantic startup vision often need a dispassionate pro to keep things real.
George Deeb | 4 min read
6 Lifelines That Could Save Your Failing Business
Business Failure

6 Lifelines That Could Save Your Failing Business

Do you know why your company's in trouble? Go back to the drawing board for a fresh approach -- and ask for help when you need it.
Chidike Samuelson | 7 min read
5 Tips for Turnarounds That Unleash Your Company's Unmet Potential
Turnaround Strategies

5 Tips for Turnarounds That Unleash Your Company's Unmet Potential

The best way to move forward is to tackle your biggest weaknesses by devising a strategy that addresses those challenges head-on.
Joy Chen | 5 min read
Hey Arizona Entrepreneurs: Join Us and Marcus Lemonis Live on May 24
Success Strategies

Hey Arizona Entrepreneurs: Join Us and Marcus Lemonis Live on May 24

Three lucky business owners will come onstage at Entrepreneur's Thought Leaders event for a special Q&A with the host of CNBC's The Profit.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
Sears Eyes Quick Rollout of Small Stores if Test Is Successful
Sears

Sears Eyes Quick Rollout of Small Stores if Test Is Successful

The move comes as Sears tries to bounce back from a five-year stretch during which it lost more than $8 billion as it closed hundreds of stores and sales dropped sharply.
Reuters | 3 min read
Why I Believe in Miracles
Success Stories

Why I Believe in Miracles

I went from being a problem to society to being a CEO of multiple companies. Miracles are real.
Grant Cardone | 6 min read
5 Businesses That Almost Failed and Showed Us Why It Pays to Keep Going
Turnaround Strategies

5 Businesses That Almost Failed and Showed Us Why It Pays to Keep Going

If Apple, Fedex and AirBnB could turn themselves around, why not you too?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
How Mark Organ's Eloqua Nearly Ended up Bankrupt
Turnaround Strategies

How Mark Organ's Eloqua Nearly Ended up Bankrupt

As Organ says: 'The only thing you can control as a CEO is your own mindset and activity produced.'
Eric Siu | 5 min read