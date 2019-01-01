My Queue

TV Industry

Apple Reportedly 'Racing' to Get HBO and Showtime on Its Streaming Service
Apple

Apple Reportedly 'Racing' to Get HBO and Showtime on Its Streaming Service

Bloomberg says Apple is striking deals in the final run-up to its March event.
Mat Smith | 2 min read
'Designing Women' Creator Calls Les Moonves 'Bullying Misogynist,' Says He Blacklisted Her

'Designing Women' Creator Calls Les Moonves 'Bullying Misogynist,' Says He Blacklisted Her

The ousted CBS chief used his power for evil.
Patrick Carone | 3 min read
This Former Computer Scientist Pivoted to Film/TV and Built an Emmy-Nominated Production Company. Here's How.

This Former Computer Scientist Pivoted to Film/TV and Built an Emmy-Nominated Production Company. Here's How.

Lori McCreary has partnered with actor Morgan Freeman on their production company for more than 20 years. Here's her story.
Hayden Field | 14 min read
Steve Harvey's Top 10 Rules for Success

Steve Harvey's Top 10 Rules for Success

The successful talk show host was once homeless and worked various odd jobs until comedy and perseverance took him to the top.
Evan Carmichael | 2 min read
Apple Collaborating With Will.i.am, TV Execs on Original Show

Apple Collaborating With Will.i.am, TV Execs on Original Show

The show will feature the app economy, but no other details were provided about the endeavor.
Reuters | 1 min read

LinkedIn Flexes Its Star Power With Addition of Gwen Stefani
Linkedin

LinkedIn Flexes Its Star Power With Addition of Gwen Stefani

No doubt the blonde bombshell is now a LinkedIn Influencer.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
The Best and Worst Ads of Super Bowl 50
Advertising

The Best and Worst Ads of Super Bowl 50

Peyton Manning who? For us, the big game was all about the commercials. Which ones were a touchdown and which ones fell flat?
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Sesame Street Launches VC Arm to Influence Tech for Kids
Startups

Sesame Street Launches VC Arm to Influence Tech for Kids

Lalalala. Lalalala. Elmo loves his goldfish, his startups, too.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Nielsen Adds Facebook Conversations to Its TV Ratings
Social Media

Nielsen Adds Facebook Conversations to Its TV Ratings

The media research firm will track public and private conversations regarding television shows on the platform.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
The High-Tech Way TV Networks Are Trying to Read Your Mind
TV Industry

The High-Tech Way TV Networks Are Trying to Read Your Mind

New labs will track biometrics to see how viewers respond to shows and commercials.
Reuters | 6 min read
You Can Soon Buy an 8K TV -- But There's a Catch
Television

You Can Soon Buy an 8K TV -- But There's a Catch

Sharp's $133,000 ultra-HD television will go on sale in October.
Arjun Kharpal | 2 min read
10 Skills That Make a TV Producer a Great Hire or Partner for Businesses
Hiring

10 Skills That Make a TV Producer a Great Hire or Partner for Businesses

Producing a show is a lot like founding and running a business -- you need a message, a team, content or service and great execution.
Deborah Mitchell | 5 min read
Why Some Say Cord-Cutting Is a Myth
TV Industry

Why Some Say Cord-Cutting Is a Myth

Television executives argue the threat of cord-cutting has been greatly exaggerated.
Leigh Gallagher | 3 min read
Indulge Your Obsessions When Choosing Your Life's Work
Passion

Indulge Your Obsessions When Choosing Your Life's Work

To be happy, figure out how to make a living doing what you think about when you don't have to think about anything in particular.
Sarah Vermunt | 3 min read
Verizon to Offer Custom Pay TV Bundles
Internet TV

Verizon to Offer Custom Pay TV Bundles

By allowing more flexibility, Verizon hopes to lure customers away from cable rivals and upstart Web TV companies.
Reuters | 2 min read