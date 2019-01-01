My Queue

Did Starbucks Make a Cameo on 'Game of Thrones'?
Perhaps just as important: What does Daenerys order when she goes to Starbucks?
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Apple TV+ Subscribers Can Expect Ad-free Original Shows and Movies This Fall

What we don't know is how much it will all cost.
Richard Lawler | 3 min read
Snap Launches 12 Original Shows. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
These 2 Major Trends Are Altering the Media Landscape. Here's How You Can Be Prepared.

Social media and on-demand platforms are changing the way we consume media.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read

Celebrity Chef Anthony Bourdain Found Dead at 61
The chef, author and TV host died in France while shooting his CNN series "Parts Unknown."
Hayden Field | 2 min read
11 Supernatural Ways 'Stranger Things' Has Turned Marketing Upside Down
The Netflix show has managed to engage audiences far beyond their TV screens.
Jarrod Walpert | 7 min read
6 Rules for Acing Your First TV Appearance
Get it right the first time and you won't need luck to get invited back.
Peter Shankman | 8 min read
Top 3 Reasons to Cut the Cord
The best streaming services put the power in your hands to pay only for what you watch.
Eric Samson | 4 min read
A TV Channel for Dogs -- Yes, Really -- Just Got Some Wagging Validation
Almost everyone's pooch can now enjoy this subscription channel, which is taking over cable like some sort of doggone HBO.
Joan Oleck | 7 min read
3 Social Media Tips You Can Learn From 'The Price Is Right'
What the long-running game show can teach us about asking good questions and standing out.
Carol Roth | 4 min read
Who Is the Highest-Paid Actor on TV?
Forbes released its list of actor salaries, and let's just say the number-one guy gets a lot of 'bang' for his buck.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
An Interview With the Real-Life Hacker Who Brings Cred to 'Mr. Robot'
Kor Adana is a retired-hacker-turned-white-hat who became a technology producer and writer on Mr. Robot.
Evan Dashevsky | 2 min read
4 Foolish Cybersecurity Mistakes Robert Herjavec Is Shocked People Still Make
'You're really not that sexy, there isn't a woman in Russia who wants to meet you and you didn't win a million dollars,' he says, so you'd better hold that click.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Attention Binge-Watchers: Watching Too Much TV Could Potentially Kill You
The next time you marathon-watch 'Orange Is the New Black,' do your body a favor -- get up and shake a leg.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read