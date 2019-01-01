My Queue

TV Stars

The Megyn Kelly Guide to Making Tough Decisions
Decision Making

The Megyn Kelly Guide to Making Tough Decisions

Avoiding temptation, embracing negative reactions, practicing decisiveness and acknowledging her mistakes are just a few of the lessons this veteran newsreader has learned.
Daniel Marlin | 4 min read
Did Kim Kardashian West Just Correctly Declare the Death of 'Big Computers'?

Did Kim Kardashian West Just Correctly Declare the Death of 'Big Computers'?

And she wasn't being all, like, cheeky and stuff.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Stacy London on Styling the Life of Your Dreams

Stacy London on Styling the Life of Your Dreams

There's more to the stylist and TV star than a pretty face and a coordinated outfit. Read and learn.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
3 Sharp Business Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Cats, Care of the Host of 'My Cat From Hell'

3 Sharp Business Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Cats, Care of the Host of 'My Cat From Hell'

Jackson Galaxy imparts some wise advice inspired by our furry feline friends. Seriously, it's nothing to scratch at.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Siri Can't Help TV Stars Kiss Like They Mean It In This Awkward Apple Ad

Siri Can't Help TV Stars Kiss Like They Mean It In This Awkward Apple Ad

Cue the clumsy kiss-and-tell. Apple made it weird.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read

More From This Topic

LinkedIn Flexes Its Star Power With Addition of Gwen Stefani
Linkedin

LinkedIn Flexes Its Star Power With Addition of Gwen Stefani

No doubt the blonde bombshell is now a LinkedIn Influencer.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
A New Dating App for Divorcees Aims to Make the Second (or Third or Fourth) Time Around Smoother
Apps

A New Dating App for Divorcees Aims to Make the Second (or Third or Fourth) Time Around Smoother

Dating is complicated, especially after a divorce. Vikki Ziegler, star of Bravo's 'Untying the Knot,' says her iOS app helps divorcees 'remember that feeling again,' without the all the drama.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
Robert Herjavec: 'The World Doesn't Reward Mediocrity.'
Leadership

Robert Herjavec: 'The World Doesn't Reward Mediocrity.'

The millionaire Shark Tank star says this is what you need to do to achieve a level of personal satisfaction that money can never buy.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Remembering Mr. Spock: 10 of Leonard Nimoy's Most Memorable Quotes
Celebrities

Remembering Mr. Spock: 10 of Leonard Nimoy's Most Memorable Quotes

The actor and philanthropist known the world over for his portrayal of Mr. Spock on 'Star Trek' indeed did live long and prosper. Here are words to remember him by.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
7 Entrepreneurial Lessons a 'Happy Days' Star Learned From an Unlikely Mentor
Lessons

7 Entrepreneurial Lessons a 'Happy Days' Star Learned From an Unlikely Mentor

Turns out Potsie grew up to be an entrepreneur. Now he has some lessons to share.
Carol Roth | 6 min read
Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec: Don't Ever Expect a 'Balanced Life'
Shark Tank

Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec: Don't Ever Expect a 'Balanced Life'

The 'nicest' Shark says that with great success comes great sacrifice -- specifically downtime. The one exception he has to make: his kids.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 3 min read
Ex-NFL Star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Scores a Touchdown for Bitcoin Awareness on Twitter
Bitcoin

Ex-NFL Star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Scores a Touchdown for Bitcoin Awareness on Twitter

The hot-tempered former NFL wide receiver wonders how 'easy'' the complicated cryptocurrency is. Don't even get us started.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read