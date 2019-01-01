My Queue

Twentysomethings

Khu.sh's Prerna Gupta Pioneers High-Tech Music for the Masses
Entrepreneurs

This 29-year-old CEO has her sights set on expansion with her apps LaDiDa and Songify and seed funding from angel investors. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Jennifer Wang | 4 min read
GumGum's Ophir Tanz Spins Gold from Ads on Images Online

This twentysomething innovator created a successful digital ad network for Web images. Learn how he did it. Part of our annual Young Millionaires report.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read
How to Grow a Business Organically

How to Grow a Business Organically

The founder of The Marketing Zen Group talks about giving customers what they wanted and scaling growth to meet demand.
Young Entrepreneur Council | 4 min read