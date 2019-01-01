My Queue

Twitch.tv

Highly Paid 'Fortnite' Streamer Breaks Twitch Records With Help From Drake
Streaming

'Ninja' saw more than 635,000 people watch his stream with Drake and Travis Scott.

'Ninja' saw more than 635,000 people watch his stream with Drake and Travis Scott.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
Twitch Users Are Playing the Stock Market With $50,000

Twitch Users Are Playing the Stock Market With $50,000

All Twitch users can vote for which stocks to buy and sell, with the $50,000 invested being real money.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Who's the Next PewDiePie?

Who's the Next PewDiePie?

YouTubers with an authentic voice are using the platform to turn 15 minutes of fame into cross-promotional multimillion-dollar brands.
Eric Samson | 7 min read
Julia Child to Inaugurate Popular Gaming Platform Twitch's New Cooking Channel

Julia Child to Inaugurate Popular Gaming Platform Twitch's New Cooking Channel

Twitch is the second streaming platform to get into the food space this month, a week after the launch of Steve Chen's Nom.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Why Google is Looking to Scoop Up Twitch

Why Google is Looking to Scoop Up Twitch

Described as the YouTube on online gaming, Google is reportedly ready to buy Twitch for upwards of $1 billion.
Benjamin Kabin | 3 min read