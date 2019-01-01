There are no Videos in your queue.
Twitch.tv
Streaming
'Ninja' saw more than 635,000 people watch his stream with Drake and Travis Scott.
All Twitch users can vote for which stocks to buy and sell, with the $50,000 invested being real money.
YouTubers with an authentic voice are using the platform to turn 15 minutes of fame into cross-promotional multimillion-dollar brands.
Twitch is the second streaming platform to get into the food space this month, a week after the launch of Steve Chen's Nom.
Described as the YouTube on online gaming, Google is reportedly ready to buy Twitch for upwards of $1 billion.
