Twitter

Twitter Retweets Can Now Contain Photos, Videos, GIFs
Twitter Retweets Can Now Contain Photos, Videos, GIFs

It's a relatively small change for users, but apparently a really challenging new feature for Twitter to implement and get right.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Twitter and Tech Stocks Buoy a Flat Stock Market, Despite U.S.-China Trade Uncertainty

Twitter had the biggest gain on the Entrepreneur Index™, rising 2.95 percent.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
President Trump Meets With Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey After Blasting Platform for Bias

'They don't treat me well as a Republican,' Trump said in tweet on Tuesday morning. 'Very discriminatory.'
Michael Kan | 4 min read
Twitter Ignites Technology Sector, Helping Push the Stock Market to Record Highs

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes set new all-time highs as the Entrepreneur Index™ soars.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Jack Dorsey Says Twitter Makes It 'Super Easy' to Harass and Abuse Others

He said if he could conceive of Twitter again, he wouldn't count people's 'likes.'
Aria Bendix | 3 min read

The Most Influential Companies on Social Media Listen to Their Followers
The Most Influential Companies on Social Media Listen to Their Followers

Social media gives businesses that otherwise have a hard time finding their voice a place to experiment.
Jared Hecht | 7 min read
Twitter: Instead of Tweet Edits, How About 'Clarifications'?
Twitter: Instead of Tweet Edits, How About 'Clarifications'?

Jack Dorsey wants you to be able to clarify any offensive tweets you might have posted in the past.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Learning From Kevin Hart's Social Media Mistakes
Learning From Kevin Hart's Social Media Mistakes

He lost his gig at the Academy Awards over some old tweets.
Robert Glazer | 5 min read
Government Shutdown and Trade Talks Still in Limbo but Market Up Slightly
Government Shutdown and Trade Talks Still in Limbo but Market Up Slightly

The stock market didn't seem overly concerned that the U.S. Congress is still scrambling to finish legislation and avoid another government shutdown.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Jack Dorsey Picks Elon Musk as 'Most Exciting' User, Amazon Buys Eero and Prices Spike at Whole Foods (60-Second Video)
Jack Dorsey Picks Elon Musk as 'Most Exciting' User, Amazon Buys Eero and Prices Spike at Whole Foods (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
Jack Dorsey Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is 'Mastering' Twitter, but Elon Musk Is His Favorite Tweeter
Jack Dorsey Says Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is 'Mastering' Twitter, but Elon Musk Is His Favorite Tweeter

Dorsey said he respects the 'ups and downs' that come with Musk's Twitter usage, which has famously landed him in hot water.
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 2 min read
Twitter Stock Falls Nearly 10 Percent Despite Beating Q4 Earnings Estimates
Twitter Stock Falls Nearly 10 Percent Despite Beating Q4 Earnings Estimates

The tech giant provided light guidance and announced it expected expenses will increase 20 percent in 2019.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.
What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

This infographic examines the privacy policies of Facebook, Google, Apple, Twitter, Amazon and Microsoft.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Jack Dorsey Reveals His Biggest Regret About Twitter
Jack Dorsey Reveals His Biggest Regret About Twitter

But he wasn't clear about what he's doing to solve it.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Is Twitter the 'Harvey Weinstein of Social Media?' Here's Why Its Stock Price Plummeted on Thursday.
Is Twitter the 'Harvey Weinstein of Social Media?' Here's Why Its Stock Price Plummeted on Thursday.

One study found that an abusive tweet was sent to women every thirty seconds on the network.
Andrew Osterland | 3 min read
Twitter is a popular microblogging social network service. The San Francisco-based company was founded by Jack Dorsey, Biz Stone and Evan Williams in 2006.

Users are able to send and read messages -- also known as tweets -- that are up to 140 characters long. Tweets are publicly visible unless a user protects his or her account so that only approved users have access to it. Users can "follow" friends and colleagues, as well as their favorite brands, news outlets and other institutions. Twitter has also become a useful marketing tool for businesses.

A username, or user's "handle," is generally a series of letters and numbers preceded by the "@" sign. For instance, Entrepreneur magazine's Twitter handle is @EntMagazine. Tweets can be tracked in groups by using a hashtag, or the "#" sign, before the word or phrase.

 