Twitter Advertising

Without Twitter's 140 Character Limit Brevity Is No Longer the Soul of Wit
Twitter

Without Twitter's 140 Character Limit Brevity Is No Longer the Soul of Wit

Lot's of people have managed to say plenty with 140 characters, but now you can say much, much more.
Darryl Villacorta | 5 min read
Twitter: The Company No One Wants to Buy

Twitter: The Company No One Wants to Buy

Despite a number of high-profile companies looking at Twitter, the social media site simply doesn't make enough money.
Nathan Sinnott | 5 min read
The 140-Character Limit Is Dead. Long Live The 140-Character Limit!

The 140-Character Limit Is Dead. Long Live The 140-Character Limit!

Now, photos, videos, GIFs, polls and Quote Tweets no longer count toward Twitter's limit. How cool is that, marketers?
Lesya Liu | 4 min read
Malcolm Gladwell Predicted That Social-Media Advertising Would Be a Fad. These Pros Say No Way.

Malcolm Gladwell Predicted That Social-Media Advertising Would Be a Fad. These Pros Say No Way.

The prolific author has said that businesses would soon revert back to traditional methods of getting the word out. Well, they haven't done that yet.
Entrepreneur Network | 1 min read
6 Ways to Use Social Data for Targeted Marketing

6 Ways to Use Social Data for Targeted Marketing

Personalized marketing is all the rage. Use these five data-driven tactics to make sure your marketing messages hit closer to home.
John Arnold | 6 min read

More From This Topic

Twitter Rolls Out Suite of Direct Response Ad Products
Twitter Advertising

Twitter Rolls Out Suite of Direct Response Ad Products

The new features are aimed at improving user engagement with direct response ads, encouraging actions such as clicking on a link or downloading an app.
Reuters | 2 min read
10 Winning Tactics for Marketing Online to Other Businesses
B2B Sales

10 Winning Tactics for Marketing Online to Other Businesses

B2B is its own marketing genre but there are many avenues online for getting a dialogue started with the people you need to reach.
Rocco Baldassarre | 4 min read
8 Reasons Why Every Business Needs Custom Twitter Hashtags
Hashtags

8 Reasons Why Every Business Needs Custom Twitter Hashtags

Custom hashtags can be used for much more than the average tweet.
Christina Baldassarre | 4 min read
Twitter Courts Businesses With Option to Promote Their Most Popular Tweets
Twitter Marketing

Twitter Courts Businesses With Option to Promote Their Most Popular Tweets

The social network's new 'quick promote' feature lets you turn your business's top tweets into ads in two clicks.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Twitter Is Selling Ad Space in Your Following List
Twitter

Twitter Is Selling Ad Space in Your Following List

Don't worry, you didn't accidentally follow MasterCard. They just paid Twitter to be featured on your Following list.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Want Your Brand Associated With Positivity? Snap a Pic, Ditch the Tweet.
Social Media Marketing

Want Your Brand Associated With Positivity? Snap a Pic, Ditch the Tweet.

New finding show that picture posts are four times more likely to provide warm and fuzzy feeling compared to text posts.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
3 Ways to Master the Hashtag
Hashtags

3 Ways to Master the Hashtag

#amIdoingthisright?
Ann Handley | 5 min read
5 Social Media Predictions for 2014
Marketing

5 Social Media Predictions for 2014

When developing or improving your social-media strategy in the New Year, keep these five trends top-of-mind.
Rick Mulready | 4 min read