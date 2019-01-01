There are no Videos in your queue.
Two Men and a Truck
Franchise Players
Brooke and Les Wilson went from employees at Two Men and a Truck to 'all-in' as franchisees.
Originally from Des Moines, Iowa, the Newmans were more than willing to relocate to open a Two Men and a Truck location.
Alicia Sorber Gallegos talks working as a Two Men and a Truck franchisee—a company founded by her grandmother.
