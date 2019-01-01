My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

typography

6 Infographic Best Practices You've Been Missing out on
Infographics

6 Infographic Best Practices You've Been Missing out on

The key to success with infographics is understanding how to design them according to reader preferences.
Larry Alton | 5 min read
Six Branding Principles To Take Into Consideration When Thinking Visual

Six Branding Principles To Take Into Consideration When Thinking Visual

Brand identity has powerful symbolic value, here's six principles to delivering a specific message to consumers.
Marc Kandalaft | 3 min read
Seeing Double: Entrepreneur and Designer Tarek Atrissi

Seeing Double: Entrepreneur and Designer Tarek Atrissi

Tarek Atrissi talks about how a well-executed typeface can become the voice of your brand.
Pamella de Leon | 10 min read