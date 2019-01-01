My Queue

UAE

Advancing Humanity: Singularity University's Ramez Naam
Clean Tech

The Co-Chair for Energy and Environment at Singularity University on how he envisions (and enables) the future.
Tamara Pupic | 10 min read
Four Macroeconomic Themes Shaping The Rest Of 2019

There are early signs of a more favorable economic and policy environment in the UAE that is probably getting less attention due to the noise of bad news flow.
Ketaki Sharma | 4 min read
Seven Lessons From My Entrepreneurial Journey

Taking risks and making mistakes are the two parts of the learning process which have helped shape me to who I am today
Rami Al Ali | 4 min read
How Businesses Can Play A Role In Insuring The Future

By planning ahead, entrepreneurs can significantly reduce the likelihood of their businesses running into costly problems in the future.
M. Rajendran | 6 min read
A Fine Line Between Passion And Obsession

The effects of burnout can be detrimental to an entrepreneur's ability to function and succeed.
Tarek Kabrit | 5 min read

More From This Topic

The How-To: Building Intimacy Among Millennials
Branding

The larger the organization, the more complex brand-building becomes as key messages need to be synchronized at all levels.
William Shintani | 7 min read
The Future Of Human Capital Lies In Data Analytics
Recruiting

Having access to predictive talent models means that business leaders can more effectively and efficiently find, recruit, and retain the right people.
Marwan Zeineddine | 4 min read
Eight Basic Public Speaking Tips
Public Speaking

If you want to supercharge your professional life, practice these basic tips before you move into more complicated public speaking techniques.
Kevin Abdulrahman | 6 min read
Creating Content That Resonates With Your Audience
Content Strategy

In engaging storytelling, it becomes easier to explain the brand's values and crystallize its value proposition.
Diego Abba | 4 min read
The How-To: Protect Your Business From A Data Breach
Data Protection

You can greatly reduce the risk of data breaches with cost-effective security measures, such as restricting data access and ensuring adequate monitoring.
George Hojeige | 5 min read
Five Actionable Steps to Use Personalization to Boost Sales
Sales

Personalized user experiences have never been easier to implement and here is how.
Ademola Adekunbi | 5 min read
The Five-Year Entrepreneurial Itch
Milestones

How do you keep going when the shine has worn off, and your passion becomes a pain point?
Carla Saliba | 5 min read
Six Tactics To Get Through Networking Events
Networking

Focus on giving value to others, show interest in someone's business, offer authentic insights and help, and then let rewards flow to you.
Anisha Sagar | 5 min read
Competitive Advantage: Abdulwahed Juma, Executive Vice President of Brand and Corporate Communications, du
Innovators

UAE telco du's differentiating wins aren't based on typical telco metrics.
Aby Sam Thomas | 11 min read
A Progressive Perspective: Areije Al Shakar, Fund Manager, Al Waha Fund of Funds
Bahrain

The Senior Vice-President and Head of Development Services at Bahrain Development Bank -who is also the Fund Manager at Al Waha Fund of Funds- on how her country's initiatives are enabling not just its own but the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem
Tamara Pupic | 12 min read