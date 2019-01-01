My Queue

Uber Stock Tumbles After IPO, Leading to Disappointing First Day as Public Company
The ride-sharing company was valued at over $82 billion on its first day of trading.
Matthew McCreary | 2 min read
Uber Is Going Public at a $75.5 Billion Valuation. Here's How That Stacks Up.

Uber's valuation is approaching the level of General Motors and Ford combined, but still has a long way to go to catch Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' net worth.
Arjun Reddy | 2 min read
Uber Drivers Are Sleeping in Their Cars to Make Enough Money. Now, They're Going on Strike.

The strikes come ahead of Uber's initial public offering, which one union leader said promised to be an 'orgy of greed.'
Isobel Asher Hamilton | 3 min read
10 Business Ideas to Make Easy Money and Change the World

If problems are opportunities to sell solutions, this world is very rich with opportunities.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
5 Quick-Thinking Solutions That Saved Durable Businesses

No matter how well you plan or how far ahead you think, unexpected expenses and market shifts will catch you out. Then thinking on your feet alone will determine whether your company survives.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read

High-Stress Companies Need to Invest in Employee Mental Health
Some employees under 'serious level of stress and anxiety' that could lead to suicide.
Brian Fielkow | 6 min read
32 Proven Ways to Make Money Fast
Some day you won't have to worry about rent money and credit card debt. In the meantime, you have to take control of your financial situation.
R.L. Adams | 15+ min read
Starbucks Is Teaming Up With Uber to Start Delivering Coffee in 6 of the Biggest U.S. Cities
Starbucks says 95% of its menu will soon be available on the Uber Eats app.
Bill Bostock | 3 min read
Going Public: 4 Tech IPOs to Look out for in 2019
Tech companies had a turbulent 2018, but in 2019, keep an 'eye'-P-O on Uber, Slack, Airbnb and a lesser-known outfit called Palantir.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
These Companies Will Produce the Next Great Wave of Entrepreneurs, Survey Says
The annual State of Startups survey also reveals bias in tech and optimism for 2019.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
'Sharing Economy' Opportunities Are Out There for Savvy Entrepreneurs Willing to Dare
Opportunities abound for entrepreneurs to create the next Uber or Airbnb. Are you up for the challenge?
Brian Hughes | 5 min read
Jeff Bezos Is Quietly Betting on These 15 Companies -- Why You Should, Too
See where the Amazon founder is investing his money.
GOBankingRates | 7 min read
Nobody Silences Elon Musk and Apple's Squid Has a Butt on Its Forehead (60-Second Video)
Here's what entrepreneurs should know today.
Dan Bova | 1 min read
Uber Has Confidentially Filed to Go Public
Uber has confidentially filed paperwork to hold its long-awaited IPO next year, reports the Wall Street Journal.
Rob Price | 2 min read
How to Collaborate With Difficult People and New York City Rideshare App Drivers Get a Raise (60-Second Video)
Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 2 min read