My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Uber China

3 Tactics Entrepreneurs Can Use for Startup Success in China
China

3 Tactics Entrepreneurs Can Use for Startup Success in China

As one founder said, "You don't need to make a cookie with pork floss or chicken feet to appeal to the Chinese market."
Andrew Kuiler | 7 min read
Uber Has Some PRETTY Big Plans For Expansion In India

Uber Has Some PRETTY Big Plans For Expansion In India

The San Francisco-based company is planning to make a major investment in their Indian arm, a top executive
Ritu Kochar | 3 min read
Why Uber's China loss Will Actually Be a Long-Run Victory for the Company

Why Uber's China loss Will Actually Be a Long-Run Victory for the Company

The truce will quell investor fears about China's being a continued source of massive losses as Uber wages an uphill and losing battle there.
Arun Sundararajan | 5 min read
Will Uber Apply The Same Strategy In India That It Used In China?

Will Uber Apply The Same Strategy In India That It Used In China?

Both sides have about $300-400 million annually to burn on customer and driver-side subsidies, and they have Didi as common investor.
Ritu Kochar | 4 min read