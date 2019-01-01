My Queue

Uber Mobile App

Uber Defends Business Model in Europe in Landmark Case
Uber Defends Business Model in Europe in Landmark Case

The ride-hailing app is not bound by strict local licensing and safety rules like its competitors.
Reuters | 3 min read
Judge Rejects Uber's Settlement in Driver Classification Lawsuit

Judge Rejects Uber's Settlement in Driver Classification Lawsuit

The $84 million payout agreed in April fell far short of the drivers' claims, a federal judge ruled.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
Why Uber's China loss Will Actually Be a Long-Run Victory for the Company

Why Uber's China loss Will Actually Be a Long-Run Victory for the Company

The truce will quell investor fears about China's being a continued source of massive losses as Uber wages an uphill and losing battle there.
Arun Sundararajan | 5 min read
This New App Lets You Summon Your Grandma (or Tinder Date) Via a Prepaid Uber Ride

This New App Lets You Summon Your Grandma (or Tinder Date) Via a Prepaid Uber Ride

Teleport, which is built on Uber's API, lets you order and pay for someone else's car ride.
Catherine Clifford | 4 min read
Only 1 of the 6 Best Apps for Black Car Services Is Uber

Only 1 of the 6 Best Apps for Black Car Services Is Uber

There is a lively competition in livery services, much to the benefit of busy customers in a hurry.
Brett Relander | 3 min read

Uber Update to Make Finding a Ride Even Easier
Uber Update to Make Finding a Ride Even Easier

The company appears to be cooking up a new feature that could offer an even better experience for riders and drivers alike.
Jacob Kleinman | 2 min read