There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Uber Mobile App
Uber
The ride-hailing app is not bound by strict local licensing and safety rules like its competitors.
The $84 million payout agreed in April fell far short of the drivers' claims, a federal judge ruled.
The truce will quell investor fears about China's being a continued source of massive losses as Uber wages an uphill and losing battle there.
Teleport, which is built on Uber's API, lets you order and pay for someone else's car ride.
There is a lively competition in livery services, much to the benefit of busy customers in a hurry.
More From This Topic
Uber
The company appears to be cooking up a new feature that could offer an even better experience for riders and drivers alike.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?