Latest
Marketplace
B2B
SHOP CBD
My Account
Entrepreneur Insider
Saved Content
My Account
Sign Out
Latest
Marketplace
B2B
Shop CBD
Listen
Video
News and Trends
Starting A Business
Running A Business
Entrepreneurs
Growth Strategies
Finance
Spotlight
Magazine
Issues
Entrepreneur.com
Entrepreneur Store
Other
Contact
Advertise
Reprints & Licensing
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Cookies Policy
Site Map
UCB
Franchise
Why Franchisees Should Stay Away From Brands With Stubborn Policies
Nijhawan Group has been a leading retail player with tie-ups with brands like Adidas, Benetton, Nautica and Levi's. The company consolidated its retail business to make the business sustainable.
Akanksha Soni
|
4 min read
How Hitesh Vaswani Made it Big with Upcountry Markets
Hitesh Vaswani, MD, Saffron Lifestyle Traders, is among the largest franchisees of brands like Levi's, Nike and United Colors of Benetton in India. He recounts his journey and strategies which paid results.
Amit Singh
|
3 min read
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Login with
Facebook
Login with
Google
Email
Password
Forgot password?
Login
Don't have an account?
Sign Up
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Login with
Facebook
Login with
Google
First Name
Last Name
Email
Confirm Email
Password
Confirm Password
Yes, I want to receive the Entrepreneur newsletter.
I agree to the Entrepreneur
Privacy Policy
and
Terms of Use
.
Create Account
Are you sure you want to logout?
Logout
Cancel