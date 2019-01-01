My Queue

Could Chandigarh be the Next Silicon Valley of India?
Startups

Being the centre point of Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, in particular, enjoys certain attention from young entrepreneurs looking to venture into the world of start-ups
Aastha Singal | 4 min read
This Female Heart-throb Has Proven His Mettle Not Just as a Singer

Diljit is associated with brands like CocaCola and Flipkart
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
4 Startup Ideas to Truly Inspire an "Udta" Punjab

These startup ideas could help reduce harm of the drug menace
Rustam Singh | 6 min read