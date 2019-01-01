My Queue

Understanding the Growth of Career Opportunities in the Digital Design Industry

Decision makers in the country have taken their time to adjust to new mediums
Arun Kale | 3 min read
How the Knowledge of UI/ UX has Become Inevitable for Professionals and Entrepreneurs

Learning UX and UI design is a must to make any kind of meaningful progress in an exceedingly competitive and cut-throat industry
Arun Kale | 6 min read