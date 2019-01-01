My Queue

UK

Facebook and Google Will be Punished With Giant Fines in the U.K. If They Fail to Rid Their Platforms of Toxic Content
Social Media

Facebook and Google Will be Punished With Giant Fines in the U.K. If They Fail to Rid Their Platforms of Toxic Content

The British government wants tech firms to eradicate illegal hate speech, more subtle forms of abuse like child grooming, and problematic content around suicide and self-harm.
Jake Kanter | 5 min read
Facebook Building a Feature to Let You Clear Your History

Facebook Building a Feature to Let You Clear Your History

Meanwhile, the British Parliament has threatened to issue a summons to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify across the pond if he doesn't voluntarily agree to do so.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Brits Pull Ads From YouTube Over Extremism Concerns

Brits Pull Ads From YouTube Over Extremism Concerns

Google said it could do better to ensure that its advertisers' content doesn't appear alongside videos with extremist and other objectionable content.
Tom Brant | 2 min read
The Best Countries to Start a Business Are . . .

The Best Countries to Start a Business Are . . .

Ever thought of Singapore or Denmark? Yes, Denmark is actually a very good idea.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
Brexit Turmoil Makes Britain a Bargain for U.S. Businesses

Brexit Turmoil Makes Britain a Bargain for U.S. Businesses

Brexit has created a buyer's market for U.K. talent and real estate but you'll need help navigating the uncertainty.
David Nicholls | 4 min read

U.K. Vessel Will Not Be Called 'Boaty McBoatface' After All, But There's a Catch
Names

U.K. Vessel Will Not Be Called 'Boaty McBoatface' After All, But There's a Catch

Although the wacky name got the most votes online, the ship's full name will be the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the world famous naturalist and broadcaster.
Anmar Frangoul | 3 min read
Amazon Launches 'Pantry' Service in the UK
Amazon

Amazon Launches 'Pantry' Service in the UK

The move is the ecommerce giant's most ambitious foray into Britain's growing online grocery market.
Reuters | 3 min read