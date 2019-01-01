There are no Videos in your queue.
UK
Social Media
The British government wants tech firms to eradicate illegal hate speech, more subtle forms of abuse like child grooming, and problematic content around suicide and self-harm.
Meanwhile, the British Parliament has threatened to issue a summons to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify across the pond if he doesn't voluntarily agree to do so.
Google said it could do better to ensure that its advertisers' content doesn't appear alongside videos with extremist and other objectionable content.
Ever thought of Singapore or Denmark? Yes, Denmark is actually a very good idea.
Brexit has created a buyer's market for U.K. talent and real estate but you'll need help navigating the uncertainty.
Names
Although the wacky name got the most votes online, the ship's full name will be the Royal Research Ship Sir David Attenborough, in honor of the world famous naturalist and broadcaster.
Amazon
The move is the ecommerce giant's most ambitious foray into Britain's growing online grocery market.
