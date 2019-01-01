My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

The 4 Most Common Troubleshooting Scenarios and What to Do About Them
Marketing

The 4 Most Common Troubleshooting Scenarios and What to Do About Them

When your Facebook ads tank, use these tips to figure out what went wrong so you can change them and get them working for you.
Perry Marshall | 7 min read
How to Choose the Best of the 3 Facebook Ad Campaign Objectives

How to Choose the Best of the 3 Facebook Ad Campaign Objectives

Before you can create Facebook ads, you need to understand and choose your objective. These smart tips can help you evaluate your goals and choose the type of campaign that will work best for you.
Perry Marshall | 7 min read
The 3-Step Formula for Successful Facebook Video Ads

The 3-Step Formula for Successful Facebook Video Ads

Follow these three steps for creating video ads that turn prospects into customers.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read
6 Key Characteristics Your Facebook Ad Images Should Have to Be Effective

6 Key Characteristics Your Facebook Ad Images Should Have to Be Effective

When you're choosing images or creating videos for your Facebook ads, be sure you think about these six things if you want them to be successful.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read
7 Questions to Determine Whether Your Ad Is Ready for the Big Time

7 Questions to Determine Whether Your Ad Is Ready for the Big Time

You'll know if your copy is really focused on your prospects if you can answer these seven questions in the affirmative.
Perry Marshall | 7 min read

More From This Topic

The 8 Elements of Persuasive Ad Copy
Advertising

The 8 Elements of Persuasive Ad Copy

These tips can help you create ads that convert prospects and do well from a CPA and ROI perspective.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read
7 Ways to Create Facebook Ad Offers That Grab Readers' Attention
Facebook

7 Ways to Create Facebook Ad Offers That Grab Readers' Attention

By putting these seven building blocks into your ad lineup, you can develop ads that draw people in.
Perry Marshall | 5 min read
6 Proven Facebook Advertising Offers You Can Use to Attract More Business
Advertising

6 Proven Facebook Advertising Offers You Can Use to Attract More Business

No need for guesswork here: Use one or more of these Facebook ad strategies to grow your business.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read
Creating Advertising Hooks That Work on Facebook
Facebook

Creating Advertising Hooks That Work on Facebook

Use these tips to develop a marketing message that get your prospects attention and help you reel in more business.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read
4 Proven Strategies for Retargeting to Hot Prospects
Marketing

4 Proven Strategies for Retargeting to Hot Prospects

Once you've gotten your feet wet with some successful Facebook ad campaigns, put these retargeting techniques to work to turn more prospects into customers.
Perry Marshall | 4 min read
The 3 Best Selling Systems for Generating Leads and Customers on Facebook
Facebook

The 3 Best Selling Systems for Generating Leads and Customers on Facebook

No matter which of the three categories of business you fall into, there's an effective method for selling on Facebook.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read
Getting More People to Like Your Business' Facebook Page
Facebook

Getting More People to Like Your Business' Facebook Page

Learn how to run a successful Like campaign, the foundation of all Facebook advertising.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read
How to Use the Two Greatest Superpowers of Facebook's Analytics Tool
Facebook

How to Use the Two Greatest Superpowers of Facebook's Analytics Tool

Find out how the Facebook Pixel can help you understand and build your audience.
Perry Marshall | 6 min read