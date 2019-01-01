My Queue

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

One-Week Schedule for Promoting Your Lead Magnet
Social Media Marketing

One-Week Schedule for Promoting Your Lead Magnet

Follow this Sunday-through-Saturday schedule to get prospects off the fence and buying from you.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read
7 Ways to Turn Instagram Followers Into Customers for Life

7 Ways to Turn Instagram Followers Into Customers for Life

Use these seven ways to reach out to prospects and make them want to buy from you, over and over again.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 4 min read
How to Create an Effective Sales Funnel Using Instagram

How to Create an Effective Sales Funnel Using Instagram

Discover what you need to do to begin attracting more prospects and closing more deals with help from your Instagram account.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 6 min read
Make the Most of Instagram's 'Vanity' Features

Make the Most of Instagram's 'Vanity' Features

This marketing expert reveals two of the most effective ways to attract more followers on your business's Instagram account.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 3 min read
How to Run an Instagram Contest That Attracts More Eyeballs

How to Run an Instagram Contest That Attracts More Eyeballs

10 steps to tapping into the fun of social media, try gamifying your marketing strategies by running a contest on Instagram.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read

More From This Topic

How to Make the Power of the Hashtag Work for You
Instagram

How to Make the Power of the Hashtag Work for You

Using this little symbol properly will help you reap big rewards on Instagram.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read
Harness the Power of Stardom With Instagram
Instagram

Harness the Power of Stardom With Instagram

Smart advice for using Instagram to get yourself noticed as an expert in your field or niche
Kim Walsh Phillips | 7 min read
Profitable or Popular? Make Hashtags Work for You.
Social Media

Profitable or Popular? Make Hashtags Work for You.

Learn how to use hashtags on Instagram to achieve balanced results.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 5 min read
Turn Instagram Into Your Best Source for Great Customers
Instagram

Turn Instagram Into Your Best Source for Great Customers

Get your ROI from Instagram is easier than you think.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 6 min read