Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

How to Get Paid to Give Speeches
Leadership

How to Get Paid to Give Speeches

Learn how you can earn money from the speech and from the products and services you'll sell while you're in front of the crowd.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read
How to Use a Live or Online Event to Draw in New Customers

How to Use a Live or Online Event to Draw in New Customers

Workshops, webinars and seminars are a relatively easy way to get a lot of new business fast and on the cheap.
Wendy Keller | 9 min read
How a Contest or Giveaway Can Attract Business Prospects

How a Contest or Giveaway Can Attract Business Prospects

Find out how to attract attention from customers and the media with a contest.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read
How to Land a Sponsorship Deal

How to Land a Sponsorship Deal

When you can work with another company to push your products or services, you've got another sales funnel that will help you grow your business.
Wendy Keller | 8 min read
How to Write a Great Pitch for the Media

How to Write a Great Pitch for the Media

A seasoned journalist offers smart advice for writing pitch letters that will grab someone's attention.
Wendy Keller | 9 min read

More From This Topic

How to Build a Powerful Platform to Secure Your Book Deal
Podcasts

How to Build a Powerful Platform to Secure Your Book Deal

Having a traditionally published book can skyrocket your brand and your business. But you'll have to grow your tribe first.
Wendy Keller | 2 min read
The Trick to Getting Publicity for Your Business
Growth Strategies

The Trick to Getting Publicity for Your Business

Discover the secret to attracting positive media attention for your company.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read
10 Tips for Creating Effective Business Videos
Entrepreneur Network

10 Tips for Creating Effective Business Videos

If you're considering video as a marketing tool, this expert advice can help you produce videos that are professional and connect with your audience.
Wendy Keller | 8 min read
How To Create a Podcast That Brings in More Business
Business Ideas

How To Create a Podcast That Brings in More Business

For business owners looking for new ways to reach their audience, podcasts offer a way for you to establish yourself as an expert and sell your products and services, too.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read
3 Steps to Writing and Promoting an eBook
Marketing Strategies

3 Steps to Writing and Promoting an eBook

Find out how you can easily create an eBook for your business.
Wendy Keller | 9 min read
How to Brainstorm Great Content for Your Marketing Plan
Marketing Bootcamp

How to Brainstorm Great Content for Your Marketing Plan

Behind every good marketing plan is a great brainstorming session.
Wendy Keller | 8 min read
4 Tips for Growing a Sustainable Business
Growth Strategies

4 Tips for Growing a Sustainable Business

Want your business to last? This successful entrepreneur can tell you what you need to go from just satisfying your customers to making them your true partners.
Wendy Keller | 7 min read
Why You've Got to Do Your Detective Work if You Want Your Small Business to Succeed
Success Strategies

Why You've Got to Do Your Detective Work if You Want Your Small Business to Succeed

Understanding the analytics behind your marketing and researching your competition are two of the smartest things you can do to grow your business.
Wendy Keller | 8 min read
Highly Effective Strategies to Build Your Business Brand
Marketing

Highly Effective Strategies to Build Your Business Brand

Learn how to create loyal fans buy from you, tell their friends about you, and ultimately help your business grow.
Wendy Keller | 4 min read
3 Easy Ways to Attract More Customers Fast
Brand Building

3 Easy Ways to Attract More Customers Fast

Brand-building strategies for business owners, startups, and freelancers
Wendy Keller | 6 min read