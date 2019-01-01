My Queue

Un buen guía

3 empresarios que tuvieron un mentor
Consultoría

Warren Buffett, George Soros y Simon Cowell tienen algo en común: buscaron a una persona reconocida que compartiera con ellos sus conocimientos.
Jag Shoker | 4 min read
7 cualidades de un gran asesor

¿Qué distingue a un asesor excelente de uno promedio? Éstas son las principales características de los mejores guías de negocios.
Steve Tobak | 4 min read