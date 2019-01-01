My Queue

Decoding the Rise and Rise of Unacademy
Currently, growing at 75 per cent month on month with a team of 80, Unacademy has raised their second round of investment from Blume Ventures, along with Stanford Angels India, WaterBridge Ventures, Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, Vijay Shekhar Sharma
Anindita Ganguly | 1 min read