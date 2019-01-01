My Queue

Undercover Boss

How 'Undercover Boss' Taught Me to Hire the Right People and Continue to Nurture Them
How 'Undercover Boss' Taught Me to Hire the Right People and Continue to Nurture Them

Here's why I sacrificed my long-term moustache and full head of hair to explore the inner-workings of my business, Buffalo Wings & Rings.
Nader Masadeh | 5 min read
'Undercover Boss' Inspires a North Carolina Family to Open a PostNet

The Nelsons now proudly offer their community personalized, business-enhancing print, marketing and shipping solutions.
Erin Schultz | 6 min read
How Going 'Undercover' Made Me a Better Boss

The CEO of a smart tech company was reminded of some valuable lessons after starring in an episode of the CBS show.
Todd Pedersen | 5 min read
Take It From a Cupcake Maker: True Entrepreneurs Are Comfortable Being Uncomfortable

The founder of Gigi's Cupcakes spills on getting vulnerable on 'Undercover Boss,' her cupcake company's explosive growth and why she has never shied away from taking risks.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
The Five Things Employees Really Want

The recent 'Undercover Boss' episode on Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen showed exactly what workers really want from their employer. Here's a hint: It's not a raise.
Carol Tice

More From This Topic

Shark Tank vs. Undercover Boss: Which Are You Tivo-ing?
Starting a Business

See what's coming up on both shows this season, which kicks off this week.
Carol Tice