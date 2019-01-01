There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Unemployment Rate
Employee Recruitment
Joblessness is at its lowest point since the Great Recession of 2008. For job seekers, this kind of climate creates a "buyer's market," allowing them to be more selective. Candidates want compelling reasons to join and stay with your team.
Most of the announced job cuts were concentrated in the energy sector, which is reeling from low oil prices that have hurt profits.
After surging during the recession, college enrollment is down as high school graduates appear to be choosing work over school.
A recent Gallup poll ranked the 50 states in terms of wellbeing.
Unemployed and living with their parents, Millennials can't get no satisfaction.
More From This Topic
Growth Strategies
The unemployment rate is dropping not because more people are finding work, but because more people have stopped looking for work.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?