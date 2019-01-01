Unfiltered

My Queue

Using the 'Whenever' Rule to Not Feel Crappy About Your Social Media Feed
Whenever you're having one of those days and seeing others' social media posts makes you feel low, the "whenever" rule can help cheer you up.
Jessica Abo | 5 min read
How to Run Your Own Charity Event

If you're determined to get involved in a big way, this eight-step plan can take you from start to finish.
Jessica Abo | 5 min read
Looking for a Philanthropic Passion? Learn How to Give Back by Following This Guide.

If you'd like to volunteer more or even become an activist, these tips can guide you to the causes that mean the most to you.
Jessica Abo | 5 min read
Pitching 101: Reaching Out to the Media and Getting Them to Bite

Increase your success with the press by following this advice on pitching your business story.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read
Creating a Positive Office Culture in Your Business

As the boss, there's plenty you can do to create a pleasing office environment for your employees. Find out how.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read

Why Being Nice Makes You a Better Leader
Being nice doesn't mean you're weak. Find out more about treating your employees well and winning at the "lady boss" game.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read
5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Starting Your Side Hustle
If you think you're ready to turn that business idea that's been simmering in your brain into a full-fledged business, read these tips first to get started on the right foot.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read
How to Turn Rejection into Resiliency
Find out what you can do when you get turned down for your dream job, your business plan gets rejected, you don't land the promotion you wanted and other potential career deal-breakers.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read
Successfully Change Gears After Choosing the Wrong Career Path
Many people start out in one industry, discover it's a bad fit, then change paths. If you feel like you're in the wrong job or business, these smart tips can get you moving in the right direction.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read
Approaching and Attracting a Potential Mentor
If you feel like you're spinning your wheels at work, working with a mentor could get you back on track and moving full steam ahead. Use these tips to find one that's a good fit for you.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read
The Link Between Our Brains and Social Media
Why is it that we're so addicted to checking social platforms for updates from our friends and family? I'll explain, then offer 4 tips to help you resist.
Jessica Abo | 6 min read