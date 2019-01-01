My Queue

Fondos de inversion

¿Tienes una startup innovadora? La UNICEF te ayuda a fondearla

La UNICEF creó en 2016 un fondo de inversión para startups de mercados emergentes, desde entonces ha recaudado 12.6 millones de dólares con los que apoya a 5 startups y más de 60 proyectos que utilizan innovaciones de open source.
Entrepreneur en Español | 2 min read