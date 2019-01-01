My Queue

Unicorn Club

Could These Companies Be the Next $1 Billion Unicorns?
Money

Could These Companies Be the Next $1 Billion Unicorns?

A new study looks ahead at which businesses could be the latest members of the nine-figure club.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
12 Crazy Things You Should Know About WeWork, the Coworking Company Valued at $20 Billion

12 Crazy Things You Should Know About WeWork, the Coworking Company Valued at $20 Billion

The company started in New York in 2010 and is now in 56 cities in 18 countries.
Stephen J. Bronner | 5 min read
Do These 4 Things to Become the Unicorn of Your Industry

Do These 4 Things to Become the Unicorn of Your Industry

No myth, magic or fairy dust required
Mike Linton | 5 min read
20 Facts About the World's Billion-Dollar Startups

20 Facts About the World's Billion-Dollar Startups

A new study compares what these "unicorn" companies have in common.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Slack Raises $200 Million, Boosting Valuation to $3.8 Billion

Slack Raises $200 Million, Boosting Valuation to $3.8 Billion

The latest funding round comes in spite of a contraction in venture capital investing for technology startups, amid widespread concern about high valuations.
Reuters | 2 min read

Success Comes From Solving Real Problems, Not Chasing Unicorn Fantasies
Tech Startups

Success Comes From Solving Real Problems, Not Chasing Unicorn Fantasies

If your dream is to get rich selling your tech startup to Google or Facebook, you're overdue to wake up.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
Why the Term 'Unicorn' Needs to Die
Culture

Why the Term 'Unicorn' Needs to Die

That Silicon Valley jargon is simultaneously the dumbest and most perfect appellation for overvalued startups.
John C. Dvorak | 3 min read
Will Silicon Valley's Unicorn Herd Grow or Shrink in 2016?
Unicorn Club

Will Silicon Valley's Unicorn Herd Grow or Shrink in 2016?

Startups with high valuations are not as rare as they once were. Will the trend continue?
Jason Ankeny | 2 min read
Startups Don't Need Unicorn Aspirations to Attract Investor Attention
Venture Capital

Startups Don't Need Unicorn Aspirations to Attract Investor Attention

Investors fixated on finding the next startup to attain the exalted $1 billion valuation inevitably miss many very good investments.
Richard Maclean | 5 min read
As Ad Business Struggles, Investors Question Snapchat's $16 Billion Valuation
Snapchat

As Ad Business Struggles, Investors Question Snapchat's $16 Billion Valuation

The free mobile app is having trouble courting advertisers, and investors are nervous.
Reuters | 7 min read
Square to Price Shares for IPO Today
IPO

Square to Price Shares for IPO Today

The company run by founder Jack Dorsey will debut Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.
Reuters | 3 min read
4 Ways to Scale and Capture Your 'Unicorn' Horn
Scaling

4 Ways to Scale and Capture Your 'Unicorn' Horn

Survivability is thrivability. Here are the moves that will get you there.
Sharon Wienbar | 8 min read
Are the 'Wall Street Journal's' Claims Against Theranos Accurate?
investigation

Are the 'Wall Street Journal's' Claims Against Theranos Accurate?

Fortune's Roger Parloff spoke with the general counsel at Theranos to investigate claims made in a recent 'Wall Street Journal' article. Here's what he discovered.
Roger Parloff | 10 min read
JustFab: Silicon Valley Sees a Unicorn, Customers See a Trojan Horse
Legal Issues

JustFab: Silicon Valley Sees a Unicorn, Customers See a Trojan Horse

The company's founders have a history of being associated with dubious practices.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
How BlaBlaCar Is Different From Uber
Sharing Economy

How BlaBlaCar Is Different From Uber

The French ridesharing company is reportedly valued at more than $1 billion. Here's what you need to know about it.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read