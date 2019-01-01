My Queue

Unilever

Sheryl Sandberg: We Can Change the Face of Leadership Through Advertising
Gender Gap

She spoke about the problem of perpetuated gender stereotypes at the World Economic Forum this week.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Unilever Spends Big for Men's Grooming Brand Dollar Shave Club

Unilever is allegedly paying $1 billion in cash for the Venice, California-based company.
Reuters | 1 min read
After Suing Smaller Competitor, Unilever to Sell Egg-Free Version of Hellman's Mayo

The decision by the food giant is the latest twist in the ongoing Mayo Wars with Hampton Creek, a San Francisco-based startup that has gained attention for its vegan product called Just Mayo.
Beth Kowitt | 3 min read
Unilever Drops Mayonnaise Suit Against Startup Hampton Creek

The case alleged false advertising and unfair competition related to its Just Mayo product.
Reuters | 1 min read
Samsung Can't Have All the Fun: 5 Other Mega Brands Rocking the Selfie

Ellen, Big Papi and LeBron -- Samsung's all-stars -- aren't the only big names snapping promotional selfies. Tons of other brands are cashing in on selfie marketing mania, too.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read