There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
union budget 2017
union budget 2017
Going into 2018, more banks are seeking to use this technology to transform parts of their business, especially to reduce frauds, he shared.
"In the long run, these policy reforms are certain to make the industry more transparent, which will boost investors' confidence in India"
Microsoft has adopted Maharashtra's Harisal village to transform it as India's first ideal, digital village
Today, the Indian education system is the probable hottest selling international destination in the coming decade.
It is heartening to note that the government has rightfully recognized the need to "energize youth through education, skills and jobs".
More From This Topic
union budget 2017
Access to the internet will allow the farmers learn about the latest technologies available in the field of agriculture.
union budget 2017
As such, the presentation of the Union Budget 2017 was preceded by a great deal of expectations from the public as well as various industries in the corporate sector.
union budget 2017
However, the current version of the MHRD initiative is focused towards higher Education.
union budget 2017
Policymakers have to be credited for creating a regulatory structure that has enabled mobile telephony to spread across India
union budget 2017
There is an urgent need that alongside the large commitments made on public spending, private capital creation is once again spurred.
union budget 2017
Union budget 2017 was a progressing one for travel Industry with due importance given to technology and Infrastructure development.
union budget 2017
With the growing entrepreneurship in India, the industry felt that the finance minister would have a lot in store for Start Up's and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME's).
union budget 2017
The new budget certainly proves that the Indian Government is undertaking all efforts necessary to provide comprehensive infrastructure to help the SME sector grow.
union budget 2017
Despite high hopes for a revamped section 80C, however, tax savings instruments remain untouched. The tax deduction limit under 80C remains 1.5 lakhs.
Budget2017
The measures announced in the budget will provide the much needed impetus to the education and skill development sector in the country.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?