My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

union budget 2017

Entrepreneurs Cheer As Government Draws Plans To Back Blockchain
union budget 2017

Entrepreneurs Cheer As Government Draws Plans To Back Blockchain

Going into 2018, more banks are seeking to use this technology to transform parts of their business, especially to reduce frauds, he shared.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Freedom from Corruption: Modi's Year in Review

Freedom from Corruption: Modi's Year in Review

"In the long run, these policy reforms are certain to make the industry more transparent, which will boost investors' confidence in India"
Sanchita Dash | 4 min read
How #3 Global Icons are Helping India Fight Its Crippling Problems

How #3 Global Icons are Helping India Fight Its Crippling Problems

Microsoft has adopted Maharashtra's Harisal village to transform it as India's first ideal, digital village
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Budget Opens the Gates for Indian Institutions to Fly Internationally

Budget Opens the Gates for Indian Institutions to Fly Internationally

Today, the Indian education system is the probable hottest selling international destination in the coming decade.
Pratik Gandhi | 5 min read
Budget 2017: A Good Continuity in Skilling India

Budget 2017: A Good Continuity in Skilling India

It is heartening to note that the government has rightfully recognized the need to "energize youth through education, skills and jobs".
Gayathri Vasudevan | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Budget 2017-18 Lays a Proper Roadmap for Digital Farming
union budget 2017

Budget 2017-18 Lays a Proper Roadmap for Digital Farming

Access to the internet will allow the farmers learn about the latest technologies available in the field of agriculture.
Rajiv Tevtiya | 3 min read
FY18 Budget: A Promising Development for Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
union budget 2017

FY18 Budget: A Promising Development for Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

As such, the presentation of the Union Budget 2017 was preceded by a great deal of expectations from the public as well as various industries in the corporate sector.
Ambika Sharma | 4 min read
The Good, Bad and Key Takeaways From 2017 Budget
union budget 2017

The Good, Bad and Key Takeaways From 2017 Budget

However, the current version of the MHRD initiative is focused towards higher Education.
Prateek Bhargava | 4 min read
Few More Laps to Run in Digital India Marathon
union budget 2017

Few More Laps to Run in Digital India Marathon

Policymakers have to be credited for creating a regulatory structure that has enabled mobile telephony to spread across India
Govind Rajan | 5 min read
Budget - A Step Towards Fostering Entrepreneurship
union budget 2017

Budget - A Step Towards Fostering Entrepreneurship

There is an urgent need that alongside the large commitments made on public spending, private capital creation is once again spurred.
Abhishek Goenka | 4 min read
Infrastructural Policies are Favorable for Tourism Industry
union budget 2017

Infrastructural Policies are Favorable for Tourism Industry

Union budget 2017 was a progressing one for travel Industry with due importance given to technology and Infrastructure development.
Giya Diwaan | 2 min read
Has the Budget done enough for the Start Up Industry
union budget 2017

Has the Budget done enough for the Start Up Industry

With the growing entrepreneurship in India, the industry felt that the finance minister would have a lot in store for Start Up's and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME's).
Kapil Nayyar | 4 min read
Budget 2017 is Extremely Beneficial for Indian SMEs
union budget 2017

Budget 2017 is Extremely Beneficial for Indian SMEs

The new budget certainly proves that the Indian Government is undertaking all efforts necessary to provide comprehensive infrastructure to help the SME sector grow.
Sunil Gupta | 2 min read
Budget 2017: How has the Union Budget Altered the Taxation Scenario in India?
union budget 2017

Budget 2017: How has the Union Budget Altered the Taxation Scenario in India?

Despite high hopes for a revamped section 80C, however, tax savings instruments remain untouched. The tax deduction limit under 80C remains 1.5 lakhs.
Archit Gupta | 4 min read
Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education
Budget2017

Budget 2017: Laying The Groundwork for Holistic Education

The measures announced in the budget will provide the much needed impetus to the education and skill development sector in the country.
Monica Malhotra Kandhari | 3 min read