Union Budget 2018-19

How to Maximize Your Earnings from Budget 2018?
Union Budget 2018-19

How to Maximize Your Earnings from Budget 2018?

Ruling in 19 out of India's 29 states, with this year's budget, the ruling government has made huge attempts to promote creation of more jobs opportunities
Dr. Somdutta Singh | 4 min read
Why Angel Tax Will Continue To Haunt Entrepreneurs?

Why Angel Tax Will Continue To Haunt Entrepreneurs?

The stakeholders of the startup ecosystem in India desperately want the angel tax regime to be abolished
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?

How Can Small & Medium Businesses Reduce Bad Loans?

Bad loans can dent a company's image as well as spoil future prospects
Komal Nathani | 4 min read
Digital India Gets a Triple Push in the Union Budget 2018-19

Digital India Gets a Triple Push in the Union Budget 2018-19

The government a major upside in the growth of blockchain technology going forward
Vinay Kalantri | 3 min read
Local Entrepreneurs Glee as Imports of Mobiles and LED TV gets Expensive

Local Entrepreneurs Glee as Imports of Mobiles and LED TV gets Expensive

The move is going to provide a fillip to the government's pet Make in India campaign to boost domestic manufacturing
Sunil Pol | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Entrepreneurs Cheer As Government Draws Plans To Back Blockchain
union budget 2017

Entrepreneurs Cheer As Government Draws Plans To Back Blockchain

Going into 2018, more banks are seeking to use this technology to transform parts of their business, especially to reduce frauds, he shared.
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Govt Rejects Legitimacy of Cryptocurrency #Budget2018
Union Budget 2018-19

Govt Rejects Legitimacy of Cryptocurrency #Budget2018

Some experts have applauded the government's stance as domestic consumers are yet to understand the technology leading to potential frauds
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Small and Medium Businesses Get a shot in the arm in #Budget2018
MSMEs

Small and Medium Businesses Get a shot in the arm in #Budget2018

The step comes as a relief post demonetization & GST that broke the back of MSMEs countrywide
Aashika Jain | 4 min read
Top Tax Changes That Will Affect an Entrepreneur's Life #Budget2018
Taxes

Top Tax Changes That Will Affect an Entrepreneur's Life #Budget2018

Budget 2018 made way for a conducive environment for start-ups and MSMEs
Sanchita Dash | 3 min read
Digitization of Education Now Has Indian Government's Stamp
Budget2018

Digitization of Education Now Has Indian Government's Stamp

Replacing the blackboard with the digital board is the major announcement made by the government to increase the digital intensity in education
Nidhi Singh | 4 min read
Union Budget 2018-19: India Gets the World's Largest Govt-funded Healthcare Programme
Union Budget 2018-19

Union Budget 2018-19: India Gets the World's Largest Govt-funded Healthcare Programme

Under this programme, Healthcare Protection will now become a reality for 10 cr poor and vulnerable families in India
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Union Budget 2018-19: Invoice Discounting Platforms Can Access MSME's GSTIN Data For Authenticity
Union Budget 2018-19

Union Budget 2018-19: Invoice Discounting Platforms Can Access MSME's GSTIN Data For Authenticity

Late payment is one of the major problems among the MSMEs, especially in the manufacturing sector as their working capital is out of the system
Vanita D'souza | 2 min read
How the Government can Promote Entrepreneurship with Union Budget 2018-19
Union Budget 2018-19

How the Government can Promote Entrepreneurship with Union Budget 2018-19

With the Union Budget 2018-19 due tomorrow, all the entrepreneurial eyes would be glued to the television expecting amendments and new initiatives from the government
Vanita D'souza | 3 min read
Why will the Budget 2018 be a Historic One?
Union Budget 2018-19

Why will the Budget 2018 be a Historic One?

One key area that the Budget 2018 will focus on is the revival of stalled projects
Sanjay Padode & Dr Nitin Balwani | 5 min read
8 Things to Watch Out for in Union Budget 2018-19
Union Budget 2018-19

8 Things to Watch Out for in Union Budget 2018-19

With the rising pollution level in the country, the government might dole out incentives to promote electric vehicles in India
Komal Nathani | 4 min read