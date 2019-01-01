My Queue

Unique Selling Point

The 3 Questions You Must Answer to Make Your Brand Stand Out
Differentiation

In today's competitive markets, brands need to stand out to avoid a price war and a race to the bottom. Your uniqueness is there; you just have to find it. Here's how.
Lenny Johnson | 5 min read
Southwest Is the Only Major Airline to Not Charge for Luggage Check. What Is It That Only You Can Provide Your Customers?

The "Only We…" clause is the thing, the item, the promise that only you -- only your company, only your services, only your products -- provide.
Matt Mayberry | 6 min read
Making Your Franchise Stand Out

Making Your Franchise Stand Out

Figure out what makes your franchise different--and sell that to franchise buyers.
Mark Siebert | 8 min read