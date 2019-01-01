My Queue

Unique Selling Proposition

The 3 Questions You Must Answer to Make Your Brand Stand Out
Differentiation

The 3 Questions You Must Answer to Make Your Brand Stand Out

In today's competitive markets, brands need to stand out to avoid a price war and a race to the bottom. Your uniqueness is there; you just have to find it. Here's how.
Lenny Johnson | 5 min read
3 Insanely Easy Ways to Double Your Sales

3 Insanely Easy Ways to Double Your Sales

It's easier to double sales by doubling the amount of an average sale than to double the number of those closed.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
A Rant Could Be Your Best Sales Pitch

A Rant Could Be Your Best Sales Pitch

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure but people don't haggle price when they need a cure and always have a reason to stall paying for prevention.
Perry Marshall | 7 min read
How to Convince Customers to Buy From You and Not the Competition

How to Convince Customers to Buy From You and Not the Competition

Is your unique selling proposition strong enough to make your customers sit up and take notice? If not, these tips will help you create one that is.
Robert W. Bly | 7 min read
How to Create a Positioning Statement That Stands Out

How to Create a Positioning Statement That Stands Out

Find out how to position your business in order to gain an edge with your prospects.
Robert W. Bly | 4 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Determine Your Authentic Claim to Fame
Fame

5 Ways to Determine Your Authentic Claim to Fame

Your elevator pitch summarizes what you're selling. Now summarize your achievements so people have the confidence to buy from you.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
How to Separate Yourself From the Competition
Competitive Advantages

How to Separate Yourself From the Competition

In a competitive marketplace where it seems everything's been done, it can sometimes be hard to articulate your specific value.
Dorie Clark | 4 min read
5 Steps to Determine Your Ideal Niche Business Even in an Unfamiliar Market
Niche

5 Steps to Determine Your Ideal Niche Business Even in an Unfamiliar Market

First comes the desire to own a business, then comes the process of deciding which business. It is a learning process that requires patience and persistence.
Zeynep Ilgaz | 4 min read
The Secret to Winning Customers and Growing Your Business
Entrepreneurship

The Secret to Winning Customers and Growing Your Business

All of your business strategy should come down winning and keeping customers.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Why the 'Why' of the Sale Matters More Than the 'What'
Sales

Why the 'Why' of the Sale Matters More Than the 'What'

Whether you're selling mattresses or any other product, think about why your customers are there.
Jeff Shore | 3 min read
6 Secrets to Sales Success Hidden in a Girl Scout Cookie
Sales Strategies

6 Secrets to Sales Success Hidden in a Girl Scout Cookie

Those little entrepreneurs have been on to something for decades. Apply these sweet lessons to your business.
Stacey Alcorn | 4 min read
The Rise of Inbound Marketing and the Death of the Cold Call
Inbound Marketing

The Rise of Inbound Marketing and the Death of the Cold Call

Why an "outbound" focus could be costing you sales prospects.
Derek Miller | 8 min read
3 Ways to Discover Your Unique Selling Proposition
Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover Your Unique Selling Proposition

You can't target your sales efforts successfully if you don't know what sets your business apart from the rest.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
Quiznos Is Pulling the Plug on TV Ads. Here's Why.
Marketing

Quiznos Is Pulling the Plug on TV Ads. Here's Why.

As Quiznos turns over a new leaf post-bankruptcy, most of its ad dollars are going toward digital; none are going toward television.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
How to Develop and Evaluate Your Startup's Value Proposition
Value Proposition

How to Develop and Evaluate Your Startup's Value Proposition

It's not enough to be able to do, make or provide something: It must be worth something to potential customers
Jon Elvekrog | 5 min read

Before starting any business, entrepreneurs want to make sure they have a unique selling proposition (USP), which are reasons, presented by a seller, as to why one product or service is different from and better than that of the competition. Unless the seller can pinpoint the USP, he or she will have a difficult time targeting sales and distinguishing the company and/or product from its competitors.

How to pinpoint your USP: To identify your USP, you can start by asking yourself these questions:

  • What makes your product distinctive and valuable?
  • What makes you, the seller, credible?
  • Why should the customer buy what you, the seller, is offering?
  • Why should the customer act now?
  • Why should customers switch from the competitors to your company?
More tips for your USP in starting a business and marketing can be found in “The 6 Essential Elements of a Powerful Unique Selling Proposition” and “The Key to Successful Marketing: Your Unique Selling Proposition.”