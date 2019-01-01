There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
Before starting any business, entrepreneurs want to make sure they have a unique selling proposition (USP), which are reasons, presented by a seller, as to why one product or service is different from and better than that of the competition. Unless the seller can pinpoint the USP, he or she will have a difficult time targeting sales and distinguishing the company and/or product from its competitors.
How to pinpoint your USP: To identify your USP, you can start by asking yourself these questions: