Before starting any business, entrepreneurs want to make sure they have a unique selling proposition (USP), which are reasons, presented by a seller, as to why one product or service is different from and better than that of the competition. Unless the seller can pinpoint the USP, he or she will have a difficult time targeting sales and distinguishing the company and/or product from its competitors.

How to pinpoint your USP: To identify your USP, you can start by asking yourself these questions:

What makes your product distinctive and valuable?

What makes you, the seller, credible?

Why should the customer buy what you, the seller, is offering?

Why should the customer act now?

Why should customers switch from the competitors to your company?

More tips for your USP in starting a business and marketing can be found in “ The 6 Essential Elements of a Powerful Unique Selling Proposition ” and “ The Key to Successful Marketing: Your Unique Selling Proposition .”