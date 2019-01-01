My Queue

Be an Example -- 3 Ways to Practice True Leadership
Be an Example -- 3 Ways to Practice True Leadership

You don't want to be the next United Airlines; instead, take steps to empower employees to behave better by modeling true leadership for them.
Erik Huberman | 5 min read
5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Preparing for Crisis Communications

5 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Preparing for Crisis Communications

Ubiquitous cell phone cameras mean every embarrassing mistake you or an employee makes is made in public.
John Pilmer | 4 min read
Killing Bill: The Demise of Bill O'Reilly at Fox News

Killing Bill: The Demise of Bill O'Reilly at Fox News

When one of the most powerful men in media gets fired, it proves that everyone is expendable.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
5 Leadership Failures That Contributed to the United Fiasco

5 Leadership Failures That Contributed to the United Fiasco

Every CEO is vulnerable to United-esque PR disaster when their organizations veer from their core values.
Brian Fielkow | 8 min read
United Airlines Passenger Dragged Off Plane by Airport Employees

United Airlines Passenger Dragged Off Plane by Airport Employees

Brute force was used to drag a paying passenger off one of its planes on Sunday night.
Rose Leadem | 3 min read

Should Airplane Overhead Bins Be a 'Right'?
Should Airplane Overhead Bins Be a 'Right'?

We asked our audience on social media for their thoughts.
Andrea Hardalo | 2 min read
Computer Glitch Delays United Airlines Flights
Computer Glitch Delays United Airlines Flights

Last year, Delta Air Lines canceled hundreds of flights and delayed many others after a power outage hit its computer systems.
Reuters | 2 min read
United Expects $3.1 Billion a Year From No-frills Airfare, Fewer Delays
United Expects $3.1 Billion a Year From No-frills Airfare, Fewer Delays

The third-largest U.S. carrier by passenger traffic also said passenger unit revenue would fall between 6.5 percent and 7.5 percent from a year earlier.
Reuters | 2 min read
United Airlines Slapped with $2.75 Million Fine Over Flight Delays
United Airlines Slapped with $2.75 Million Fine Over Flight Delays

The second-largest U.S. carrier at times did not return wheelchairs to customers promptly or give them adequate help, according to Department of Transportation.
Reuters | 2 min read
United Airlines to Serve Free Snacks On All Flights
United Airlines to Serve Free Snacks On All Flights

United now only serves free food on international flights.
Reuters | 1 min read
United Airlines CEO Abruptly Steps Down Amid Internal Investigation
United Airlines CEO Abruptly Steps Down Amid Internal Investigation

His replacement has already been named.
Reuters | 2 min read
Tech Glitches Ground Planes, Freeze the NYSE: This Week's Headlines (VIDEO)
Tech Glitches Ground Planes, Freeze the NYSE: This Week's Headlines (VIDEO)

Plus: CitiGroup dips its toe in Bitcoin's pond and how Elon Musk's money is being used to protect AI from obliterating humanity.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares
Despite Big Fuel Savings, Airlines Don't Expect Lower Fares

Carriers in the U.S. said they will save millions of dollars in fuel costs, but won't be passing that savings along to passengers.
Reuters | 3 min read
United Airlines, Orbitz in Legal Brawl With 22-Year-Old Travel Entrepreneur
United Airlines, Orbitz in Legal Brawl With 22-Year-Old Travel Entrepreneur

Aktarer Zaman's startup, Skiplagged, aims to popularize 'hidden city' ticketing, in which passengers disembark at their layover destinations.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
One Era Ends, Another Begins: This Week's Headlines
One Era Ends, Another Begins: This Week's Headlines

Check out the news business owners need to know.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read