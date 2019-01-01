My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

United Kingdom

What This Brit Has Learned From 10 Years of Doing Business in the States
United Kingdom

What This Brit Has Learned From 10 Years of Doing Business in the States

Here's what I've learned since my first foray across the pond.
Paul Blanchard | 4 min read
U.K. Claims Its New Pound Is the 'Most Secure' Coin in the World

U.K. Claims Its New Pound Is the 'Most Secure' Coin in the World

For security purposes, the Royal Mint has revamped its one pound coin.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
Brexit Is Complicating Digital Marketing and EU Data Privacy

Brexit Is Complicating Digital Marketing and EU Data Privacy

An already uncertain framework for protecting users was jolted by Brexit.
Mike Canarelli | 7 min read
Amazon Gets Permission From U.K. to Explore Drone Deliveries

Amazon Gets Permission From U.K. to Explore Drone Deliveries

The world's biggest online retailer, which has laid out plans to start using drones for deliveries by 2017, said a cross-government team supported by the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority had provided it with the permissions necessary to explore the process.
Reuters | 1 min read
Amazon's Loan Program for Sellers Expands Into New Markets

Amazon's Loan Program for Sellers Expands Into New Markets

Amazon Lending, its business loan program for small sellers, will be available in eight more countries later this year.
Reuters | 5 min read